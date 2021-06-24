Statement from FM
Live

First minister's questions

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. FMQs is next...

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon faces questions for the final time before the summer recess.

    Welcome to our live page coverage of first minister's questions on 24 June 2021.

    You can watch or listen to FMQs here with us, with analysis, news and all the reaction to the weekly political joust.

    Nicola Sturgeon can expect to be quizzed on the number of Covid-19 cases, which is rising fast in Scotland.

    The first minister can also expect to be questioned about RCN Scotland's formal trade dispute with the Scottish government for the first time in a row over pay.

    The RCN said the Scottish government has relied on the good will of nursing staff for too long
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The RCN said the Scottish government has relied on the good will of nursing staff for too long
