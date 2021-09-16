First Minister's Questions

Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's Live Page coverage of FMQs on 16 September 2021. As ever you can watch or listen to the weekly questions session from 12pm right here with us. We'll bring you reports, analysis and reaction from around 11.40pm.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's Live Page coverage of FMQs on 16 September 2021.
As ever you can watch or listen to the weekly questions session from 12pm right here with us.
We'll bring you reports, analysis and reaction from around 11.40pm.