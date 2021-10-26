Covid in Scotland: Travelers can use cheaper tests

BBC Copyright: BBC

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asks the FM why 100,000 people waiting on their booster jags are being held up and whether there are enough clinics to make sure vaccines are delivered locally

Ms Sturgeon says that booster delivery in Scotland is in line with the rest of the UK and her government will do everything possible to accelerate this "within the confines" of advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

She adds that her government has balanced local delivery with large-scale delivery.