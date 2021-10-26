Nicola Sturgeon
Live

Covid in Scotland: Travelers can use cheaper tests

  1. Booster programme will be accelerated, says Sturgeon

    Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asks the FM why 100,000 people waiting on their booster jags are being held up and whether there are enough clinics to make sure vaccines are delivered locally

    Ms Sturgeon says that booster delivery in Scotland is in line with the rest of the UK and her government will do everything possible to accelerate this "within the confines" of advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

    She adds that her government has balanced local delivery with large-scale delivery.

  2. Covid rules the same for COP26 delegates, says FM

    Nicola Sturgeon says everyone attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow will be expected to follow the same rules as the general public.

    Ms Sturgeon tells MSPs it is "it is inevitably the case" that such a large-scale event "poses a risk of increased Covid transmission" but mitigation measures are in place.

    The first minister says delegates will be expected to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces and on public transport.

    Everyone arriving in Glasgow from outside the Common Travel Area will also need to show a negative test result before they arrive in the UK.

  3. New post-arrival testing regime for Scotland

    Ms Sturgeon announces Scotland will align with the rest of the UK's post-arrival testing regime from 31 October.

    It means that fully-vaccinated people, returning from non-red list countries, no longer have to take a PCR test two days after arrival in Scotland.

    Instead, they will take a cheaper and simpler lateral flow test.

    Passengers need to book these tests before travelling and must send a picture of their lateral flow test to verify the result.

    The lateral flow tests for travel must be bought from private providers - NHS kits cannot be used.

  4. Some people might get flu jag 'slightly later' than normal

    The FM turns to the Covid booster programme, saying more than half a million people have had this jag.

    She says the over-50 age group will be invited around November-December while the over-70s are being prioritised just now.

    The portal for younger age groups to book a booster appointment will open in November, she adds.

    Ms Sturgeon highlights that because Covid and flu vaccines are being administered at the same time for certain groups, it may mean some people get their flu jag "slightly later" - but she adds the "timing is entirely clinically appropriate".

    The Scottish government will help health boards with recruitment for the booster programme, and encourage the use of students and primary care staff where appropriate, she adds.

  5. FM announces £482m package to help NHS over winter

    Nicola Sturgeon confirms a £482m funding package to help the NHS over winter - £120m for test and protect, £130m for the vaccine programme and the remaining balance for "staffing and equipment".

    She says the NHS is arguably under more pressure now than at any point of the pandemic and Covid cases are only likely to rise in the coming months.

    While case numbers are lower now than early September, she says, there is a slight difference in age distribution - more older age groups are testing positive than younger groups, which she says is why hospital admissions have not declined as steeply as cases.

  6. No changes to be made to Scotland's Covid mitigations

    The first minister begins her speech by confirming that no changes will be made to the Covid mitigations in place - including rules around face masks.

    She says while Scotland's situation has "greatly improved" since August, it "remains fragile" heading into winter months and she cannot ignore that cases are "creeping up".

    However, she points out that since August, cases have declined quickly without the need for further restrictions which suggests that factors including the vaccination programme were able to stem the Delta variant.

    She adds that Scotland currently has the lowest case rate of the four UK nations.

  7. Coming up

    Nicola Sturgeon is about to update MSPs at Holyrood on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.

    You can follow the first minister’s statement right here or click on the tab above for coverage on the BBC Scotland channel.

  8. NHS Grampian’s request for military help ‘not received’

    With the NHS under unprecedented pressure due to Covid and other issues, BBC Scotland has learned a request for military support by NHS Grampian has yet to be received by the Ministry of Defence more than a week later.

    On 18 October it became the latest health board to ask for help to relieve pressure ahead of the winter.

    The Scottish government said last week that it was under urgent consideration. However, the MoD said it had not yet received any request.

    It follows appeals from NHS Lanarkshire and the Borders over staff shortages.

    Read more here

  9. Number of second doses delivered up to nearly 3,900,000

    As of 08:30 this morning, 4,309,932 people in Scotland had received their first dose of the vaccine.

    In addition, 3,897,133 have received their second dose.

  10. A further 20 Covid deaths reported in Scotland

    A further 2,262 people have tested positive for Covid – which is 11.5% of the tests carried out yesterday.

    There are 917 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 59 were in intensive care yesterday.

    There have also been 20 more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the previous 28 days.

  11. Why the ‘hold-up’ on booster jabs?

    After giving a statement, the first minister is likely to face questions on figures which show a significant number of Scots most at risk from Covid are still waiting for a booster jab.

    That is despite people in the top priority vaccine groups having received their second dose more than six months ago.

    Read more here

  12. Welcome

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Tuesday 26 October 2021.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be updating MSPs at Holyrood from 14:30 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.

    You can follow the first minister’s statement right here or click on the tab above for coverage on the BBC Scotland channel.

