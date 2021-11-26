Dundee Winterfest Copyright: Dundee Winterfest

The organisers of Dundee WinterFest say the event will not open today as planned, due to the severe weather.

The event at Slessor Gardens features a big wheel, helter skelter and children's Christmas rides.

Organisers say it will now open tomorrow at 10:00.

Meanwhile, a Disney on Ice show in Aberdeen has been called off.

The P&J Live venue said the decision was taken following travel safety advice from Police Scotland.