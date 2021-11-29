Covid in Scotland: Briefing by Nicola Sturgeon

The variant has been named Omicron by the World Health Organization, following the pattern of Greek code-names like the Alpha and Delta variants.
It is also incredibly heavily mutated.
Prof Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said there was an "unusual constellation of mutations" and that it was "very different" to other variants that have circulated.
"This variant did surprise us, it has a big jump on evolution [and] many more mutations than we expected," he said.
Prof de Oliveira said there were 50 mutations overall and more than 30 on the spike protein, which is the target of most vaccines and the key the virus uses to unlock the doorway into our body's cells.
Zooming in even further to the receptor binding domain (that's the part of the virus that makes first contact with our body's cells), it has 10 mutations compared to just two for the Delta variant that swept the world.
This level of mutation has most likely come from a single patient who was unable to beat the virus.
A lot of mutation doesn't automatically mean: bad.
It is important to know what those mutations are actually doing.
'This variant did surprise us'
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Omicron in Scotland: What we know so far
The first minister's briefing comes as six cases of the new Covid Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland - four in NHS Lanarkshire's area and two in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
It is believed there is community transmission of this strain as some of the cases have no travel history.
Contact tracing is taking place to establish the origin of the virus and find anyone else they have come into contact with in recent weeks.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says it is a "worrying time" for the six people with the new variant.
