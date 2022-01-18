Covid in Scotland: First minister's update

Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus update. The first minister will shortly address MSPs about what restrictions can be lifted in the coming weeks as the country moves to living with Covid-19. Stick with us for reports, reaction and analysis of the Scottish government's plans.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus update.
The first minister will shortly address MSPs about what restrictions can be lifted in the coming weeks as the country moves to living with Covid-19.
Stick with us for reports, reaction and analysis of the Scottish government's plans.