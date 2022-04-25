Energy prices evidence session

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images MSPs will take evidence on soaring energy bills. Image caption: MSPs will take evidence on soaring energy bills.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Holyrood's Energy Committee.

MSPs will shortly take evidence on the recent price hikes in energy bills.

Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson, who last week warned of "horrific" price rises to come, will give evidence as part of the second panel of witnesses.

First up though we'll hear from charities including the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.