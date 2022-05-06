Votes to be counted in Scotland's local elections

BBC Copyright: BBC There are eight uncontested wards in Scotland, where candidates were automatically elected Image caption: There are eight uncontested wards in Scotland, where candidates were automatically elected

There are eight council wards in Scotland which don't have to wait for a result today. Their councillors were announced at 11:00 on Thursday - election day.

Why? Because there were not enough candidates standing to go through the usual process. Votes were still cast but the few candidates who threw their hats into the ring were automatically re-elected or elected for the first time.

Willie Sullivan, the director of the Electoral Reform Society tells BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that geography plays a part in this anomaly. He says some areas are too big and contain communities with different needs and candidates find it difficult to commit to representing them.

