Votes to be counted in Scotland's local elections

No contest - The councils that don't need to wait for a result
Good Morning Scotland
BBC Radio Scotland
There are eight council wards in Scotland which don't have to wait for a result today. Their councillors were announced at 11:00 on Thursday - election day.
Why? Because there were not enough candidates standing to go through the usual process. Votes were still cast but the few candidates who threw their hats into the ring were automatically re-elected or elected for the first time.
Willie Sullivan, the director of the Electoral Reform Society tells BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that geography plays a part in this anomaly. He says some areas are too big and contain communities with different needs and candidates find it difficult to commit to representing them.
Quote Message: What we need is another layer of local democracy beneath that where towns, villages, islands can represent a few thousand people and that would drive community cohesion and people coming together to find solutions for their own place. And that is what builds communities - people talking, thinking together about their local problems. We need a system of local government whose priority is building and strengthening community not these big quite far-removed institutions that are too far away from people. from Willie Sullivan Director, the Electoral Reform Society
What we need is another layer of local democracy beneath that where towns, villages, islands can represent a few thousand people and that would drive community cohesion and people coming together to find solutions for their own place. And that is what builds communities - people talking, thinking together about their local problems. We need a system of local government whose priority is building and strengthening community not these big quite far-removed institutions that are too far away from people.
Scottish council elections: Counting due to begin
bbcCopyright: bbc
Counting will soon begin after voters across Scotland turned out to elect more than 1,200 councillors to the country's 32 local authorities.
Each council is divided into smaller areas known as wards, with every ward electing between one and five councillors.
These councillors will have control of education, social care and other key local services.
Counting of ballots will begin between 08:00 and 09:30 at count centres in each local authority area.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
bbcCopyright: bbc
- Read more here
- Voting under way in Scottish council elections
- Live: Voters head to polls in elections across UK
- A simple guide to the Scottish council elections
- How to follow the election results on the BBC
No contest - The councils that don't need to wait for a result
Good Morning Scotland
BBC Radio Scotland
There are eight council wards in Scotland which don't have to wait for a result today. Their councillors were announced at 11:00 on Thursday - election day.
Why? Because there were not enough candidates standing to go through the usual process. Votes were still cast but the few candidates who threw their hats into the ring were automatically re-elected or elected for the first time.
Willie Sullivan, the director of the Electoral Reform Society tells BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that geography plays a part in this anomaly. He says some areas are too big and contain communities with different needs and candidates find it difficult to commit to representing them.
Read more about uncontested wards
Scottish council elections: Counting due to begin
Counting will soon begin after voters across Scotland turned out to elect more than 1,200 councillors to the country's 32 local authorities.
Each council is divided into smaller areas known as wards, with every ward electing between one and five councillors.
These councillors will have control of education, social care and other key local services.
Counting of ballots will begin between 08:00 and 09:30 at count centres in each local authority area.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Scotland's May 2022 council elections.
As the results come in, we’ll bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from our elections team.
People went to the polls across Scotland yesterday and work to count their votes will begin the next few hours.
The election will decide which parties govern Scotland's 32 local authorities.