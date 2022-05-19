Cuts to ScotRail services criticised at FMQs

Mr Ross points out the first minister said nationalisation of the railways would deliver a "railway for the nation". Nationalisation is proving to be a disaster, he argues. Nicola Sturgeon insists public ownership of the railway is the right arrangement to have in place. The first minister says she wants to see affordable fares under nationalisation.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Read more here
- ScotRail plans to cut third of services - union
- Train driver shortage causes wave of cancellations
- ScotRail goes back into public ownership
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- Read more here
- Reaction and as-it-happened
- Rangers lose Europa final to Frankfurt on penalties
- Thousands in Seville for Rangers Europa final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Rail row rumbles on...
Mr Ross points out the first minister said nationalisation of the railways would deliver a "railway for the nation".
Nationalisation is proving to be a disaster, he argues.
Nicola Sturgeon insists public ownership of the railway is the right arrangement to have in place.
The first minister says she wants to see affordable fares under nationalisation.
Sturgeon calls for negotiated railways dispute deal
The temporary cancellations are disruptive to individuals and businesses, concedes Ms Sturgeon.
She says that's why the temporary timetable needs to be returned to normal as quickly as possible.
She calls on all parties to "get around the table and negotiate a fair pay deal".
ScotRail must continue to train more drivers too, she adds.
'This will have a profound impact on businesses'
People across Scotland won't be able to get a train after a night out, Mr Ross argues.
The Scottish Conservative leader points out that the last train from Edinburgh to Perth will be more than three hours earlier.
He says train services across Scotland are affected with last trains being brought forward by hours.
"This will have a profound impact on businesses," he says.
He asks what compensation the government will provide to these businesses.
FM insists she wants train services back to normal as soon as possible
The first minister reiterates she always takes the opportunity to apologise to any member of the public that does not get the public service they hoped for.
That includes rail passengers, she says.
"I would expect the timetable to return to normal as quickly as possible."
That's being made "very, very clear to ScotRail", insists the first minister.
'Passengers deserve an apology' - Ross
Mr Ross insists the first minister did not say "sorry".
"Passengers deserve an apology," he says.
Next week will see 700 services a day lost, he argues.
The Scottish Conservative leader accuses the government of "terrible handling" of the negotiations with the union.
"When can passengers expect normal services to resume?," he adds.
'It is vital to get the timetable back to normal'
The first minister moves on to defend her government's handling of the railway.
Ms Sturgeon says she always expresses apologies if a public service is not working well.
She insists: "It is vital to get the timetable back to normal as quickly as possible.
"I expect ScotRail to review the temporary arrangements regularly.
"Indeed, it is due to be formally reviewed on the 3rd of June."
She stresses the need to find a fair deal on pay for train drivers, but adds that it must be affordable.
'They did Scottish football and Scotland proud' - FM
The first minister also starts by paying tribute to Rangers.
The result last night was heartbreaking for the team and the many fans, Ms Sturgeon adds.
She says: "They did Scottish football and Scotland proud."
Last train anger after ScotRail timetable cut
Background
ScotRail passengers have expressed anger at a temporary timetable which sees many routes end early in the evening.
Some routes from Scotland's main cities will see last trains leaving between 19:00 and 20:00.
Service users told BBC Scotland that work and childcare commitments would now be difficult while others warned it would hit the night-time economy.
ScotRail said the timetable would increase certainty about services.
On Wednesday, the publicly-owned company announced it was cutting almost 700 services a day from Monday, due to a shortage of drivers in its ongoing pay dispute with the Aslef union.
The May 2022 timetable had approximately 2,150 weekday services. From next week this will be reduced by a third to 1,456.
Drivers are currently refusing to work overtime or rest days.
Ross calls on Sturgeon to apologise to rail passengers
Mr Ross turns his attention to the railways and says that since the Scottish government took control passengers have faced "chaos and destruction".
Every day hundreds of trains have been cancelled, some at the last minute, he continues.
The Scottish Conservative leader calls on the first minister to apologise.
Heartbreak for fans as Rangers lose Europa final in Seville
Background
Rangers fans have been left devastated after their team lost the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.
The match ended 1-1 after extra time, before the German side beat Rangers 5-4 in a shootout in Seville.
Late substitute Aaron Ramsay missed the only penalty in an agonising conclusion in front of tens of thousands of fans.
Earlier, the fans were jubilant when Joe Aribo put Rangers 1-0 ahead in the 57th minute.
'Rangers did Scottish football proud' - Ross
Douglas Ross begins proceedings by congratulating Rangers on the "significant achievement" of reaching the Europa league final.
The Scottish Conservative leader says to lose a major European final on penalties is particularly hard.
"Rangers did Scottish football proud last night in Seville," he says.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 19 May 2022.
We'll bring you reports and analysis of the proceedings at Holyrood, as opposition party leaders joust with Nicola Sturgeon.
You can follow the action using the tabs above.