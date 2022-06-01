nicola sturgeon
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
46
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: John Swinney stood in for the first minister last week at FMQs

    Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions on 1 June 2022.

    Nicola Sturgeon returns to the hot seat, having missed last week's FMQs with Covid-19.

    Today we can expect questions on trains and ferries, tonight's crunch football match between Scotland and Ukraine and, of course, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

    Topics we know will come up from the backbenches include the windfall tax, yesterday's spending review and the census,

    Stay with us for extensive coverage of FMQs, just click on the tabs at the top of the page.

Back to top