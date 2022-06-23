BBC Copyright: BBC Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs from 12pm Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs from 12pm

Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 23 June 2022.

Nicola Sturgeon will face questions from opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs,

We'll bring you reporting and analysis of the major stories that come up during the weekly political jousting.

Just click on the tabs above to watch or listen with us.