bbc Copyright: bbc

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.

The first minister is to set out the Scottish government's plans for the coming year, with action to tackle the cost of living crisis expected to be front and centre.

The first minister's annual "programme for government" announcement at Holyrood coincides with a new prime minister being sworn in at Balmoral.

What Liz Truss decides to do will have a huge bearing on the response to rising prices and fuel bills in Scotland.

We should learn this afternoon what Scottish ministers intend to do within the powers available at Holyrood

Read more here.