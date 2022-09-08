First Minister's Questions

The Scottish Tory leader says Mr Mackay was smuggled out of the parliament today.
The first minister says she has not had the opportunity to look at this morning's evidence session.
Ms Sturgeon goes on to quote the chief executive of CMAL Kevin Hobbs who has said there is not much now in the way of the ferries being finished.
Sturgeon says UK government failing to control inflation
Mr Ross repeats Nicola Sturgeon's words that she does not regret the £250m wasted on the ferries.
The Scottish Conservative leader insists that money could have been used elsewhere.
He warns that it will be difficult for the ferries to be accepted by CMAL.
The first minister refutes Douglas Ross's claim that Covid money was allocated to the ferries.
And she says she regrets the cost overrun of the ferries.
She says her government will continue to take the hard decisions to get support to where it is needed most.
The first minister tells the chamber the UK government is failing to control inflation.
Ross asks if FM regrets ferries cash
Mr Ross says the Scottish government has announced £560m of cuts.
The Scottish Conservative leader asks if Nicola Sturgeon regrets so much money being wasted on ferries which has cost tax payers £250m when that money could have been used to address the cost of living crisis.
The first minister begins by also welcoming the "very belated action on energy bills".
Nicola Sturgeon points out it does not represent a halt to the rise in energy bills.
She accuses the UK government of "utter incompetence", with the costs falling on the consumer and taxpayers.
The first minister says the savings announced by John Swinney are to allow fair pay awards and for cash to be targeted to those who need it most.
She calls for increased funding for the devolved nations and says she does not regret the action the Scottish government took over ferries, as it saved Ferguson's shipyard.
Ross welcomes 'decisive action' from Liz Truss on energy bills
Douglas Ross starts by welcoming the "decisive action announced by our new prime minister to halt rising energy bills".
The Scottish Conservative leader says this vital support will save families £1,000 on their bills.
BreakingEnergy bills to be capped at £2,500 for typical household
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has unveiled plans to limit energy bill rises, spending billions to protect people from soaring prices in England, Wales and Scotland.
She told MPs that the typical household energy bill would be capped at £2,500 annually for two years from 1 October.
It will save people £1,000 a year based on expected energy prices, she said.
This is because the energy price cap was due to rise from £1,971 to £3,549 in October.
£53m in the budget for employability schemes
utilising funding of £56m generated by the ScotWind clearing process
£33m of ring-fend agricultural funds
a reduction of £37m in the budget for concessionary fares
Background: Scottish government to make £500m in spending cuts
Public sector pay demands, help for displaced Ukrainians and rising inflation have put "enormous strain" on Scotland's budget, MSPs have been told.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that £500m in cuts had been identified in order to ease the pressure.
He said a lack of borrowing and an inability to vary income tax rates outside the normal budgetary timetable had left him with "no other choice".
Conservative MSP Miles Briggs said cash for another referendum appeared intact.
In a statement in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney set out reductions to planned spending and forecasts which included:
Mr Swinney said these decisions were not ones the government would have wanted to make.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
Many people will be watching Westminster where Prime Minister Liz Truss is unveiling plans to limit energy bill rises, spending billions to protect people from soaring prices.
The cost of living crisis is likely to dominate FMQs at Holyrood as well.