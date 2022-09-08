First Minister's Questions

BBC Copyright: BBC Derek Mackay gave evidence at the public audit committee this morning Image caption: Derek Mackay gave evidence at the public audit committee this morning

The Scottish Conservative leader says CMAL are saying the ferries may never go into service.

Mr Ross says: "We still don't know why the government made the disastrous call they did."

He refers to this morning's public audit committee where disgraced former transport minister Derek Mackay gave evidence.

The Scottish Tory leader says Mr Mackay was smuggled out of the parliament today.

The first minister says she has not had the opportunity to look at this morning's evidence session.

Ms Sturgeon goes on to quote the chief executive of CMAL Kevin Hobbs who has said there is not much now in the way of the ferries being finished.