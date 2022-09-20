The Queen in Scotland
Scottish parliament resumes with tributes to Queen

  1. Holyrood to resume business with tributes to Queen

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Business at the Scottish Parliament will shortly resume with further tributes to the late Queen.

    Holyrood sittings were suspended after the death of the monarch, and party leaders attended her funeral on Monday.

    Today's special session will allow backbench MSPs to share their thoughts and reflections.

    Proceedings are expected to return to normal later in the week, with the government working on measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.

    A new MSP is also due to be sworn in, and will become the first member to formally swear allegiance to King Charles.

  2. Here's the Holyrood order of business...

    Here's the order of business in the Scottish Parliament today:

    • 10.00am – Time for Reflection, Reverend Neil Gardner, Minister, Canongate Kirk
    • 10.05am – New Member oath-taking
    • 10.10am – Tributes to Her Late Majesty the Queen
    • 13.10am – Business Motion for business on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September.
    • 13.10am – Decision Time

  3. Queen was a regular visitor to Holyrood

    The Queen attends the opening of the Scottish parliament in October 2021
    The Queen visited the Scottish Parliament 10 times, including the formal opening of each term of parliament after the six Holyrood elections in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

    Her Majesty also attended special sessions for its 10th and 20th anniversaries, as well as the opening of the Holyrood building and a sitting in Aberdeen to mark her Golden Jubilee.

    The symbolic mace which sits in the Scottish parliament chamber was a gift from the Queen in 1999.

  4. Welcome

    King Charles has already visited Holyrood to hear a motion of condolence for the death of his mother
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: King Charles has already visited Holyrood to hear a motion of condolence for the death of his mother

    Welcome to our live page coverage of the resumption of Holyrood, with further tributes to the Queen.

    MSPs will spend this morning sharing their reflections on the death of the monarch, the day after party leaders attended her funeral in London.

    A new MSP is to be sworn in too, which means Roz McCall will become the first member of the parliament to swear allegiance to King Charles.

