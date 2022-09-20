PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Business at the Scottish Parliament will shortly resume with further tributes to the late Queen.

Holyrood sittings were suspended after the death of the monarch, and party leaders attended her funeral on Monday.

Today's special session will allow backbench MSPs to share their thoughts and reflections.

Proceedings are expected to return to normal later in the week, with the government working on measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.

A new MSP is also due to be sworn in, and will become the first member to formally swear allegiance to King Charles.