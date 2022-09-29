Holyrood 'kept in dark' over ferries deal

Ms Sturgeon insists her government will continue to fully co-operate with any Audit Scotland investigation. The first minister reiterates that ministers were rightly not involved in the procurement process. Mr Ross says: "It appears as if the government has broken EU laws and it may have committed fraud." The Scottish Conservative leader adds that this matters to the islanders "abandoned by this government".
FM insists ministers not involved in procurement process
Ms Sturgeon insists her government will continue to fully co-operate with any Audit Scotland investigation.
The first minister reiterates that ministers were rightly not involved in the procurement process.
Mr Ross says: "It appears as if the government has broken EU laws and it may have committed fraud."
The Scottish Conservative leader adds that this matters to the islanders "abandoned by this government".
'It's clear that there has been a cover-up' - Ross
Mr Ross says the only conclusion that any reasonable person can draw is that "the deal was rigged".
The Scottish Conservative leader points out that all the information has not been made available and came out in the BBC programme this week.
Mr Ross adds: "It's clear that there has been a cover-up by the first minister's government and its agencies."
'Ministers are not aware of any impropriety'
The first minister says that for months Douglas Ross has alleged that Scottish ministers forced CMAL to give the contract to Fergusons.
Now Mr Ross is saying CMAL collaborated with Fergusons over the contract, she adds.
Ms Sturgeon calls for more clarity from the Scottish Conservative leader.
She says: "Ministers are not aware of any impropriety in this procurement process."
They were not involved in the process, she adds and says she has asked the permanent secretary to engage with Audit Scotland over the allegations.
Audit Scotland will be looking at the substance of these allegations.
FMQs gets under way with a question on ferries
Douglas Ross raises the issue of the ferries scandal.
The Scottish Conservatives leader refers to the BBC Scotland Disclosure programme.
He asks why Ferguson Shipyard received special treatment from the Scottish government.
Scottish ferries contract hit by fresh delay
Background:
One of the two vessels being built for CalMac as part of a controversial ferries contract has been delayed until 2024, it has emerged.
The vessel, currently known as hull 802, was expected to enter service between October and December next year.
But Ferguson Marine has now said that the vessel will not be ready until the first quarter of 2024.
The two vessels, hull 802 and the Glen Sannox, will be more than £150m over budget and five years late.
The news emerged the day after a BBC documentary uncovered evidence of a number of irregularities in the awarding of the original £97m contract.
Documents obtained by BBC Disclosure indicated that Ferguson Marine benefited from preferential treatment.
Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of first minister's questions on Thursday 29 September 2022.
After another bruising week in the ferries scandal it is fairly certain the issue of the latest delay will be raised.
NHS waiting times are also expected to be brought up today.