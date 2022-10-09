SNP Conference: Sturgeon's speech

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's key note speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen, on Monday 10th October 2022.

This speech comes a day before the Scottish government will put its case to the Supreme Court that a second independence referendum should be held next year.

The UK government has continually refused to give Holyrood the legal authority to hold a vote again.

The first minister's address is due at 3pm this afternoon.

We’ll bring you the key news lines from the speech, as well as analysis and reaction.

