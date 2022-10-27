Tories claim Scotland would be refused EU entry

"Desperate, desperate stuff from Nicola Sturgeon," says Douglas Ross. The Scottish Tory leader insists a Scotland separated from the UK would be refused entry unless it joined the Euro. He asks how indyref2 can possibly be the first minister's priority right now. Nicola Sturgeon hits back pointing out inflation is higher in the UK than the rest of the world, due to the mismanagement of the Tory government. She points out Douglas Ross's point is "utterly pathetic" and she reiterates her desire for the Scottish people to have their say in a referendum.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Desperate, desperate stuff from Nicola Sturgeon' - Ross
"Desperate, desperate stuff from Nicola Sturgeon," says Douglas Ross.
The Scottish Tory leader insists a Scotland separated from the UK would be refused entry unless it joined the Euro.
He asks how indyref2 can possibly be the first minister's priority right now.
Nicola Sturgeon hits back pointing out inflation is higher in the UK than the rest of the world, due to the mismanagement of the Tory government.
She points out Douglas Ross's point is "utterly pathetic" and she reiterates her desire for the Scottish people to have their say in a referendum.
Tories have no credibility on European matters says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon replies that the Tories have no credibility on European matters.
The first minister says the story in the Times had no named sources, whereas she will name hers.
"Not all countries in the European Union will join the Euro," she says, quoting former prime minister David Cameron.
Sturgeon points out some member states are still using their own currency and says it is a debate that should be had in the run-up to a referendum, which the UK government opposes.
'No Euro, no membership'
Douglas Ross raises the issue of the SNP's plan to rejoin the EU should Scotland become independent.
He refers to a newspaper report that senior European officials have said: "No Euro, no membership".
The Scottish Conservative leader points out that is not what the SNP's economic paper said last week.
He asks: "Who is lying to the Scottish people, the European Union or Nicola Sturgeon?"
FMQs is next...
The first minister has arrived in the chamber and we are nearly ready to get started.
What can we expect today?
The NHS, firefighter and police pay negotiations may well dominate proceedings today.
There is definitely a question on the NHS winter resilience plan, to be asked from the backbenches.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions.
You can watch or listen to FMQs here with us, just click the play icon at the top of the page.