Tories claim Scotland would be refused EU entry

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

"Desperate, desperate stuff from Nicola Sturgeon," says Douglas Ross.

The Scottish Tory leader insists a Scotland separated from the UK would be refused entry unless it joined the Euro.

He asks how indyref2 can possibly be the first minister's priority right now.

Nicola Sturgeon hits back pointing out inflation is higher in the UK than the rest of the world, due to the mismanagement of the Tory government.

She points out Douglas Ross's point is "utterly pathetic" and she reiterates her desire for the Scottish people to have their say in a referendum.