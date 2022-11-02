Budget cuts expected in Holyrood statement

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the statement on the emergency budget review. John Swinney, who is standing in for Kate Forbes, will deliver the statement from 2.50pm. This is the second emergency budget review in a couple of months, after the UK chancellor announced a "full Autumn Statement" would now be delivered on 17 November.
