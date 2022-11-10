DFM has 'head in sand' over state of NHS - Sarwar

Anas Sarwar seeks to clarify his position on Sir Keir Starmer's comments on the NHS and immigration.

He says migrants play an "invaluable part" in our NHS. And he points out that people who come to work in the NHS are not migrants, they are "equal scots just like the rest of us".

The Scottish Labour leader says that should not stop us having a credible workforce plan that means we train more doctors and nurses here.

He asks Mr Swinney if everything is so rosy why are nurses going on strike for the first time in their history.

"Does the deputy first minister accept that the NHS has not faced a crisis like this in its history, that it is the worst it has ever been and it is all happening on the SNP's watch?," he asks.