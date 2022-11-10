DFM has 'head in sand' over state of NHS - Sarwar

Anas Sarwar has now led his questions on health in six of
the last eight weeks.
This is an effort to latch on to a core devolved
responsibility, not only to hold the government to account but to give his own
leadership a clear position and purpose.
He returns to the same theme “week after week”, in his own
words, to hammer home his message – that problems in the NHS had been in the
making long before the pandemic, and “all on the SNP’s watch”.
John Swinney also had some bigger-picture themes in mind in
his responses.
The SNP are wary of Labour mounting any kind of recovery,
and take every opportunity they can to link their rivals to Brexit or compare
them to the Tories.
And the deputy first minister was likely delighted to have
an opening to bring up Sir Keir Starmer’s recent comments about the role of
immigration in NHS staffing, which the SNP see as a major own-goal by the UK
Labour leader.
Why Nicola Sturgeon always sends for Swinney: Read more here
More public sector pay woes for the government
Following months of wrangling over pay, the result of a ballot of teachers on whether to walk out is also expected.
John Swinney previously said the Scottish government had no more money to fund public sector pay rises.
So he can expect a tough time today from Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
What can we expect from today’s FMQs?
Mr Swinney will field questions from opposition leaders as Ms Sturgeon prepares to meet Rishi Sunak face-to-face for the first time since he became prime minister.
The focus in Holyrood is expected to be on the prospect of further public sector strikes and the cost of living crisis.
It comes a day after Scotland's largest nursing union voted to go on strike for the first time ever in a dispute over pay.
Read more on the nurses' dispute here
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s First Minister’s Questions from the Scottish Parliament.
Deputy FM John Swinney will be standing in for Nicola Sturgeon, who is attending a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Blackpool.
The session kicks off at Holyrood at 12 noon and we will have all the breaking news, reaction and analysis here.