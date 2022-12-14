Thousands without power as Scotland freeze continues

CCTV images have been released showing a man who has been missing from Aviemore amid wintry conditions.
Police said the pictures of Rodrigo Falcon on the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 were the last known sighting of the 33-year-old.
The images show him walking towards the southern end of Aviemore.
His friends, concerned that he is not adequately dressed for the weather, have been joined by volunteers in searches to find him.
Ch Insp Alasdair McLeod said: "It is obvious from the response we have had that there is great concern in the community for his well-being and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far.
"As part of our inquiries, it has been established that Rodrigo was not wearing his brown woollen coat, but was seen on CCTV wearing his red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat."
Stay at home urges minister
The Scottish
Government Resilience Room has met to discuss the impacts of power outages in
Shetland.
Justice
Secretary Keith Brown is the lead minister for resilience and he said:
"I chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) with
our multi-agency partners to make every effort to restore power and support
households.
"Our utmost
priority must be to ensure that people, especially the most vulnerable, are
safe and warm.
"SSEN have contacted all priority customers and Shetland
Islands Council has identified vulnerable people who may need extra support.
It is also considering how buildings such as community centres could be used
to provide respite centres if needed.
"I would urge
people to heed the Police Scotland advice to stay at home, find ways to stay
warm, check in on neighbours, friends and family, and listen to the local
radio or follow social media for updates."
More engineers arrive to aid reconnection efforts
Extra engineers have now arrived in Shetland to help local crews
repair the damage to the electricity network.
A total of 15 Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks crews arrived on the freight ferry from Aberdeen, while others are
being flown in by plane and helicopter.
Extra electricity poles have also been unloaded at Lerwick
Power Station to aid the repair effort.
A helicopter is also being used, where the weather allows, to
assess damage to overhead lines.
The utility firm will repair electricity lines where
possible or put in temporary power generation until major repairs can be
carried out.
However, it could be
the end of the week before some homes are reconnected.
What's happening in the rest of the country?
There has been heavy snow across much of north-east Scotland overnight.
Aberdeenshire Council says most of its roads network has been affected by heavy snow, and a number of schools in Aberdeenshire and Moray are closed.
Bus company Stagecoach Bluebird says its services have been affected, with many cancelled, delayed or diverted.
The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice for northern Scotland until 12:00 on Friday.
It covers the north and north-east of Scotland, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.
Shetland Council leader: 'The community is very resilient'
The leader of Shetland Council says local people are helping
each other deal with the big freeze.
CCTV released of missing Aviemore man
Emma Macdonald tells the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme the situation is “unprecedented” given Shetland does not typically get a lot of snow in the winter.
She says: "The community is very resilient, as an island we have to be, and we have seen a lot of community support, everyone pulling together to do what they can.
"There is a lot of snow, a lot of wet snow and it is sticking on the lines which is the issue.”
Community centres have been opened for those without electricity, while the council is continuing to clear roads and check on residents in outlying areas.
Why is the situation so bad in Shetland?
The power cuts have been caused by "line icing", this is where snow and ice sticks to overhead power lines, weighing them down and causing them to break.
Graeme Keddie, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ director of corporate affairs, says that the weight of the snow and ice on some lines is the equivalent to that of a small car.
There have been more than 60 points of damage across Shetland with about 2,800 homes still without electricity.
Keddie says: "This has been a very concentrated and explosive weather event on Shetland which has been far worse than expected. Local crews say it is the worst they have seen it since 1995.”
Shetland power cuts declared major incident
The power cuts in Shetland have been declared a major incident.
SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes but Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said it was clear that many properties would face days without power.
Extra engineers are due to arrive on the ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday morning to help restore power.
Generators will also be sent and a helicopter will be used to assess damage to overhead lines.
All Shetland's schools will be closed for a second day.
What's happening this morning?
So, it's another day of freezing temperatures with thousands still without power in Shetland.
Here's a summary of what's happening around the country:
