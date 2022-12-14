Thousands without power as Scotland freeze continues

Police Scotland Copyright: Police Scotland A CCTV image of missing man Rodrigo Falcon Image caption: A CCTV image of missing man Rodrigo Falcon

CCTV images have been released showing a man who has been missing from Aviemore amid wintry conditions.

Police said the pictures of Rodrigo Falcon on the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 were the last known sighting of the 33-year-old.

The images show him walking towards the southern end of Aviemore.

His friends, concerned that he is not adequately dressed for the weather, have been joined by volunteers in searches to find him.

Ch Insp Alasdair McLeod said: "It is obvious from the response we have had that there is great concern in the community for his well-being and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far.

"As part of our inquiries, it has been established that Rodrigo was not wearing his brown woollen coat, but was seen on CCTV wearing his red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat."