Snow and ice hit central belt amid amber warning

A Met Office amber warning for snow and ice is in place in parts of central Scotland today, from 05:00 until midday.

The alert warns that 5-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places within two to three hours and power cuts are likely in some areas.

Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland where engineers are still trying to reconnect about 1,700 homes.

Traffic Scotland said on Friday morning that snow was affecting many major trunk roads and urged people to drive with care.

Wintry conditions have already been affecting some of Scotland's main commuter routes with heavy snow hitting the central belt.

We will keep you updated on what's happening throughout the day.