Scotland's hospitals 'almost full' - Nicola Sturgeon

This is the worst winter that Scotland's health service has ever seen and that’s
borne out in the data that shows record long waits at A&E, long turnaround
times for ambulances outside hospitals and more than one in 10 patients waiting
for some kind of planned treatment.
The worst flu season in five years and an increase in
Covid cases have made things worse.
However, the main reason beds are in such short
supply is delays getting people out when they no longer need hospital care.
A lot of creative thinking is going on
to free up beds and create more "flow" through hospitals - but you can only do
so much with a shortage of key skilled staff and carers in the community.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the first minister's media briefing looking at winter pressures on the NHS.
Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and deputy chief medical officer Graham Ellis.
- FM chairs emergency meeting on NHS winter pressures
- A&E patients enduring 'inhumane' conditions
Analysis
£1bn increase in health revenue spend next year
NHS staff continue to deliver excellent care, says the FM.
However, in some key areas the system is not providing the speed of treatment desired.
Ms Sturgeon says significant action to address this is already under way, for example £600m extra funding in October.
She points to the draft budget and an increase in health revenue of £1bn in the next financial year.
'Hospitals are currently almost completely full'
Despite the measures taken, "hospitals right now are currently almost completely full," says Ms Sturgeon.
She turns to delayed discharges and says the vast majority of people, some 96%, do leave hospital when they should.
There has been a "slight reduction" in delayed discharges but there are still 1,700 people currently in hospital who don't need to be there.
Additional NHS 24 staff recruited in run up to Christmas
The impact of Covid, flu and Strep A is clear, continues Ms Sturgeon.
The first minister highlights record levels of calls to NHS 24.
Additional NHS 24 staff were recruited in the run up to Christmas, she says.
The overwhelming majority of calls were dealt with by the call and without the need for hospital admission.
Meanwhile, the ambulance service responded to 16,000 incidents in the last week, she adds.
'Extraordinary levels of winter flu'
The first minister is outlining the background to the pressures on the NHS.
Ms Sturgeon begins with the impact of Covid.
She says progress is being made but the effect backlogs has been significant.
The first minister turns to the "extraordinary levels of winter flu" and cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses resulting in a significant demand for services.
FM accepts this is worst winter ever for NHS
Nicola Sturgeon says this is without doubt the worst winter ever for the NHS and those who work in it are doing a marvellous job.
The first minister accepts the toll the pressures are having on staff.
She points out the NHS was under pressure before Covid.
NHS media briefing begins
The first minister gets the media briefing under way.
What are the opposition parties saying?
As we get ready for Ms Sturgeon's statement, it's worth noting what the opposition parties have had to say about the NHS and how it is coping under unprecedented pressure.
Scottish Labour last week called for the Army to be drafted in to help.
The Scottish government previously called in soldiers to drive ambulances in 2021 during the Covid pandemic.
Meanwhile the Scottish Conservatives said Mr Yousaf's planning for winter "came too little too late".
Health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, said: "He was repeatedly warned a year ago that a winter crisis was looming but he totally failed to act.
"His flimsy NHS Recovery plan which is now well over a year old is simply not fit for purpose. He is offering no solutions to this crisis."
A&E departments not safe for patients, says doctors' union
Ms Sturgeon's upcoming statement comes after a doctors' union warned Scotland's hospitals are "not safe" for patients under current winter pressures on the NHS.
Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of BMA Scotland, said patient safety was now "at risk every day" in A&E departments.
She spoke to BBC Scotland as Covid cases soared last week and hospital flu admissions hit a five-year high.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish government was doing "everything possible" in its power to improve the situation.
Dr Peel said a major problem was the shortage of beds due to delayed discharge - where patients who are medically fit are unable to leave hospital, often due to a lack of community care provision.
At the weekend, BMA Scotland deputy chair Dr Lailah Peel said patient safety was now "at risk every day" in A&E departments.
Mr Yousaf said the Scottish government was doing "everything possible" in its power to improve the situation.
The media briefing is due to start at 11:00.