NHS statement

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage of the health secretary's statement outlining plans to deal with the unprecedented pressures on the NHS.

    Humza Yousaf will give further details of measures to reduce unnecessary hospital attendances and to speed up discharges.

    At a press conference yesterday Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland's hospitals were "almost completely full".

    Today Mr Yousaf will officially announce plans to increase staffing of the NHS 24 helpline.

    There will also be extra cash for health and social care partnerships to book additional care home beds, to free up space on hospital wards.

