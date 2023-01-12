nicola sturgeon
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
6
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions.

    This is the first FMQs of the year and we'll bring you updates and analysis from the weekly political jousting throughout.

Back to top