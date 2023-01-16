Scotland's NHS remains under strain - Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is joined at the St Andrew's House podiums by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Prof Sir Gregor Smith.
What are the opposition parties saying?
Last week's FMQs was dominated by the unprecedented pressures on the NHS in Scotland, with all three opposition party leaders pressing the first minister on the issue.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused the first minister of "patient blaming language" after she said there were unnecessary attendances at A&E departments.
His party have this week highlighted patients who are having to wait years to undergo crucial routine diagnostic tests.
Freedom of Information requests from the Tories have revealed "shocking and shameful" waits for patients in various areas across Scotland.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the crisis was not because of flu, Covid or winter pressures, but was rather "15 years in the making".
Both parties have renewed calls for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to be sacked.
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called the long waits for NHS treatment "appalling".
Still no certainty that a pay deal will be reached
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland News Correspondent
The threat of strikes in the NHS in Scotland is not over but the possibility is now greatly reduced.
It would have been difficult to reopen the 2022 pay deal. It had been accepted by other major NHS unions including Unison and Unite.
The idea is that this year's offer - which would normally apply from April - will be backdated to January.
There can be no certainty that a deal will be reached though.
If talks fail, strikes are still an option.
But the chance of strike action adding to the difficulties facing the NHS over the winter is now greatly reduced.
Scottish NHS strikes on hold while pay offer negotiated
There has been some good news for the Scottish government in the midst of the health service challenges, after the threat of widespread strike action was put on hold by unions.
The GMB and Royal College of Nursing has announced it will not call strikes while negotiations take place on the 2023 pay offer, BBC Scotland understands.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the breakthrough was "very welcome".
Negotiations are likely to take several weeks and the unions still have a mandate to call members out on strike if they are unsuccessful.
If a deal is reached, the pay rise would be backdated to January.
The announcement follows talks with the Scottish government on Thursday, aimed at ending the long-running pay dispute affecting staff in NHS Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the first minister's media briefing looking at winter pressures on the NHS.
Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Prof Sir Gregor Smith.
Last week the Scottish government announced an £8m plan to reduce the number of people in hospital who do not need to be there.
Opposition parties renewed their calls for the health secretary to resign at last week's FMQs.
The media briefing is due to start at 11:00.