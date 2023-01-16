Scotland's NHS remains under strain - Nicola Sturgeon

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Last week's FMQs was dominated by the unprecedented pressures on the NHS in Scotland, with all three opposition party leaders pressing the first minister on the issue.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused the first minister of "patient blaming language" after she said there were unnecessary attendances at A&E departments.

His party have this week highlighted patients who are having to wait years to undergo crucial routine diagnostic tests.

Freedom of Information requests from the Tories have revealed "shocking and shameful" waits for patients in various areas across Scotland.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the crisis was not because of flu, Covid or winter pressures, but was rather "15 years in the making".

Both parties have renewed calls for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to be sacked.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called the long waits for NHS treatment "appalling".