Scottish gender bill block 'an outrage' - Nicola Sturgeon

The Scottish government wanted to simplify and speed up the existing process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC), the legal recognition of a trans person's gender.

The bill sought to remove the previously-required medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

This is a "mismatch" between their biological sex (whether they were born physically male or female) and their gender identity (the way in which they see and describe themselves).

The bill would also lower the age that people can apply for a GRC from 18 to 16.

And it would shorten the amount of time a person would need to have lived full-time in their acquired gender from at least two years to three months, or six months for those under 18.

MSPs voted to pass the Gender Recognition Bill by 86 votes to 39 in December.