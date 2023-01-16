Scottish gender bill block 'an outrage' - Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish secretary says blocking bill was 'necessary and correct'
The UK government has decided to block a controversial Scottish bill designed to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.
What were the proposed Scottish gender reforms?
The Scottish government wanted to simplify and speed up the existing process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC), the legal recognition of a trans person's gender.
The bill sought to remove the previously-required medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
This is a "mismatch" between their biological sex (whether they were born physically male or female) and their gender identity (the way in which they see and describe themselves).
The bill would also lower the age that people can apply for a GRC from 18 to 16.
And it would shorten the amount of time a person would need to have lived full-time in their acquired gender from at least two years to three months, or six months for those under 18.
MSPs voted to pass the Gender Recognition Bill by 86 votes to 39 in December.
Blocking gender reform is full-frontal attack on Scottish Parliament - Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called the decision to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) bill a "full-frontal attack" on the Scottish Parliament.
She warns if the Westminster veto succeeds, it will be the "first of many".
A spokesperson for the first minister added: "It is an outrage and will be contested vigorously by the Scottish government."
Scottish secretary says blocking bill was 'necessary and correct'
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he had not taken the decision lightly.
"The bill would have a significant impact on, amongst other things, GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland, England and Wales," he said.
"I have concluded, therefore, that this is the necessary and correct course of action.
“If the Scottish government chooses to bring an amended bill back for reconsideration in the Scottish Parliament, I hope we can work together to find a constructive way forward that both respects devolution and the operation of UK Parliament legislation."
BreakingUK government to block Scottish gender bill
The UK government has decided to block a controversial Scottish bill designed to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.
