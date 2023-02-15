Sturgeon
Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon to announce resignation in news conference

  1. 'She's had enough'

    Although we don't yet know what's behind Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down, the BBC's chief political correspondent says he's been speaking to a source close to the first minister.

    Nick Eardley says he's been told: "She's had enough".

  2. BreakingNicola Sturgeon to resign

    Glenn Campbell

    BBC Scotland Political Editor

    Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland's first minister.

    The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh.

    It is not clear exactly when she will leave office.

