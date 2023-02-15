Although we don't yet know what's behind Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down, the BBC's chief political correspondent says he's been speaking to a source close to the first minister. Nick Eardley says he's been told: "She's had enough".
BreakingNicola Sturgeon to resign
Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland's first minister.
The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh.
It is not clear exactly when she will leave office.