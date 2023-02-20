Kate Forbes cuts her maternity leave to join SNP leader race

Forbes 'can engage with people on a real and authentic level'
Kate Forbes has "the ability to engage with people on a real and
authentic level and persuade people of her case", fellow MSP Ivan McKee told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.
Scotland's finance secretary has officially entered the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minster and SNP leader.
"Those talents, to deliver
excellent public services, a strong and green economy for Scotland, and to be
to able to persuade people of the case for independence, are exactly the
assets we need of a leader,” added Mr McKee, the minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise.
"Kate is the best person to articulate very strongly on all of
those issues and deliver in government, which is hugely complicated and requires a real talent for
delivery."
Analysis
A generational shift for the SNP
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
The SNP is about to see a generational shift.
There had been attempts to persuade veteran nationalists like John Swinney and Angus Robertson to stand.
Both have ruled themselves out.
The three candidates who are running are from a different era; when the SNP were in power at Holyrood and independence was a central debate in Scottish life.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t experience among them; Humza Yousaf has been a minister for years, Kate Forbes holds one of the key jobs in the Scottish cabinet.
But as one senior SNP figure put it to me: “It’s a shift in the SNP. It moves on to a new cast list”
BreakingForbes officially enters leadership race
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
Scotland’s finance secretary, Kate Forbes, is entering the
race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister.
The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is cutting short
her maternity leave to take part in the contest.
She is expected to make a formal announcement shortly
with the promise of "competent leadership to deliver independence" at the heart
of her pitch.
Ms Forbes will be the third candidate to declare
alongside the health secretary, Humza Yousaf, and the former community safety
minister, Ash Regan.
The constitution secretary, Angus Robertson, has ruled
himself out of the race, saying that as the father of two young children "the
time is not right" for him to take on such a big commitment.
Who are the contenders to succeed Nicola Sturgeon?
The race to be the next leader of the SNP is hotting up with key declarations taking place today:
Humza Yousaf - The Scottish health secretary has already said he will run and is holding a media conference around 1100 to set out his intentions.
Ash Regan - the former minister who quit over the recent Scottish gender reforms has also declared she will run for the leadership.
Kate Forbes - the Scottish finance secretary is expected to declare that she will run later today.
Business minister says Forbes poised to enter race
While she is yet to formally announce, Business Minister Ivan McKee has thrown his weight behind Scotland's Finance Minister Kate Forbes.
He said an announcement from the "hugely talented" Ms Forbes could be expected on Monday.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme he had the "pleasure of working with her over the past seven years" and had "seen first-hand what she is able to deliver, her focus on the things that are important to Scotland".
A reminder of where we're at...
Nicola Sturgeon announced last Wednesday that she would step down after more than eight years as Scotland's first minister
With no obvious successor, the party's first leadership contest in nearly 20 years is likely to see a debate on future direction and strategy
Nominations for the post will close at noon this Friday, 24 February
The new leader will be announced on Monday 27 March
A party conference scheduled for 19 March to discuss a strategy to gain independence has been postponed
BreakingRobertson rules himself out of race
Some breaking news first up.
Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, widely considered as a likely contender, has ruled himself out of the race this morning.
Mr Robertson said that "as the father of two very young children, the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment".
He joins Deputy First minister John Swinney and Justice Secretary Keith Brown among those who will not be taking part.
'Movement at a crossroads' says Forbes
Entering the SNP leadership race, Kate Forbes has posted a video on social media calling on her party colleagues to back her.
In it, she describes the "nation and movement" as being at a "crossroads".
"I am today launching my bid to become Scotland's next First Minister, with the vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland," she says.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as the leader of the SNP and Scotland’s first minister.
Only two contenders have officially declared their candidacy so far – health secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan, who quit in protest over the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.
But finance secretary Kate Forbes, who has been on maternity leave, is expected to enter the race later today.
Mr Yousaf, meanwhile, will officially launch his campaign at an event in Clydebank this morning.