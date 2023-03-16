nicola sturgeon
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
12
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon during FMQs
    Copyright: Jane Barlow/PA

    Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 16 March 2023.

    We'll bring you live updates, backgrounds to stories and analysis.

    To watch FMQs just click on the play icon at the top of the page.

Back to top