Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 16 March 2023. We'll bring you live updates, backgrounds to stories and analysis. To watch FMQs just click on the play icon at the top of the page.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Jane Barlow/PACopyright: Jane Barlow/PA
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 16 March 2023.
We'll bring you live updates, backgrounds to stories and analysis.
To watch FMQs just click on the play icon at the top of the page.