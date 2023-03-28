MSPs to elect Scotland's first minister

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Mr Yousaf with his parents Shaaista and Muzaffar Image caption: Mr Yousaf with his parents Shaaista and Muzaffar

Good afternoon and welcome to another historic day at Holyrood.

Humza Yousaf is almost certain to be formally elected as Scotland's sixth first minister in a vote in the Scottish Parliament.

The new SNP leader will become the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government by winning a majority of the votes.

