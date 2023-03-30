Humza Yousaf's first FMQs

Not long to go now until Humza Yousaf's inaugural FMQs. During the first of his weekly 45-minute question and answer sessions, Yousaf will be quizzed by MSPs including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar. Ross will ask four questions, before Mr Sarwar puts three to the first minister. Other MSPs will have the opportunity to ask one question and a follow-up of Yousaf. FMQs takes place every Thursday at midday but a two-week parliamentary recess means Yousaf will not face another until 20 April.
Here's a reminder of what FMQs is all about
Not long to go now until Humza Yousaf's inaugural FMQs.
During the first of his weekly 45-minute question and answer sessions, Yousaf will be quizzed by MSPs including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar.
Ross will ask four questions, before Mr Sarwar puts three to the first minister.
Other MSPs will have the opportunity to ask one question and a follow-up of Yousaf.
FMQs takes place every Thursday at midday but a two-week parliamentary recess means Yousaf will not face another until 20 April.
Yousaf to make First Minister's Questions debut
Humza Yousaf will face questions from his political rivals in his debut at First Minister's Questions. It gives MSPs their first chance to grill him in his new job.
The session in the Holyrood chamber follows three days of ceremony and procedure since his election as SNP leader on Monday.
He won the backing of the majority of MSPs to become first minister on Tuesday before being sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday and appointing his new cabinet.
Yousaf's new team of ministers and junior ministers will be officially agreed by parliament later this afternoon.
