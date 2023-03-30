Humza Yousaf's first FMQs

Not long to go now until Humza Yousaf's inaugural FMQs.

During the first of his weekly 45-minute question and answer sessions, Yousaf will be quizzed by MSPs including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar.

Ross will ask four questions, before Mr Sarwar puts three to the first minister.

Other MSPs will have the opportunity to ask one question and a follow-up of Yousaf.

FMQs takes place every Thursday at midday but a two-week parliamentary recess means Yousaf will not face another until 20 April.