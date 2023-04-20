Plans to tackle FMQ's protests from the public gallery
Protests have become a regular feature of FMQs in recent months, but Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has introduced plans to try to crack down on this:
The use of mobile phones in the chamber has banned
Anyone booking a ticket for FMQs now has to give their name and address
Group bookings require names and addresses for everyone in the group
All individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs have to show identification
Anyone disrupting business will face a six-month ban from the public gallery
The absolute last resort would be to bar people from sitting in the public gallery at all - something which the parliamentary authorities will be loathe to consider, given that transparent scrutiny is the whole point of Holyrood.
Live Reporting
Edited by Paul Hastie
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The use of mobile phones in the chamber has banned
-
Anyone booking a ticket for FMQs now has to give their name and address
-
Group bookings require names and addresses for everyone in the group
-
All individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs have to show identification
-
Anyone disrupting business will face a six-month ban from the public gallery
- Protests repeatedly halt first minister's questions
-
Humza Yousaf's first FMQs hit bya series of disruptions
Plans to tackle FMQ's protests from the public gallery
Protests have become a regular feature of FMQs in recent months, but Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has introduced plans to try to crack down on this:
The absolute last resort would be to bar people from sitting in the public gallery at all - something which the parliamentary authorities will be loathe to consider, given that transparent scrutiny is the whole point of Holyrood.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions.
This is the second FMQs for Humza Yousaf and you can watch it live here with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.
We'll bring you reports and analysis throughout.