Humza Yousaf
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
24
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Paul Hastie

All times stated are UK

  1. Plans to tackle FMQ's protests from the public gallery

    Protests have become a regular feature of FMQs in recent months, but Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has introduced plans to try to crack down on this:

    • The use of mobile phones in the chamber has banned
    • Anyone booking a ticket for FMQs now has to give their name and address
    • Group bookings require names and addresses for everyone in the group
    • All individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs have to show identification
    • Anyone disrupting business will face a six-month ban from the public gallery
    Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone
    Copyright: PA MEDIA
    Image caption: Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has introduced measures in an effort to address protests from the gallery.

    The absolute last resort would be to bar people from sitting in the public gallery at all - something which the parliamentary authorities will be loathe to consider, given that transparent scrutiny is the whole point of Holyrood.

  2. Welcome

    Mr Yousaf has been criticised by some within his own party over his choice of cabinet members
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Mr Yousaf will face first minister's questions for the second time today

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions.

    This is the second FMQs for Humza Yousaf and you can watch it live here with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.

    We'll bring you reports and analysis throughout.

Back to top