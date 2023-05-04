Ross calls for coastal protection plan to be scrapped

This was an obvious topic for Douglas Ross to pursue, given his party led a debate about it yesterday.

And Highly Protected Marine Areas are such a controversial topic within the SNP that the debate sparked a rebellion on the government’s benches.

Three former ministers voted against the SNP’s amendment – Kate Forbes, Fergus Ewing and Alasdair Allan – while three other MSPs abstained.

Mr Ross was keen to capitalise on that, as well as the comments from fishing communities which he read out.

Because it was an obvious topic, Humza Yousaf had some prepared material of his own – including two Conservative manifestos which endorsed the idea of HPMAs.

But his message was perhaps as much for his own restive backbenchers as it was for the opposition.

That’s why he stressed that consultation will take place with coastal communities – but also his core argument that something needs to be done to tackle the “twin crises” of climate and biodiversity.