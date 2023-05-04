Ross calls for coastal protection plan to be scrapped

MSP uses sign language to highlight Deaf Awareness Week
SNP MSP Karen Adam highlights this being Deaf Awareness Week, and asks what work the Scottish government is undertaking to ensure that deaf people have their communication needs met.
Adam asks the second part of her question using BSL.
The FM says since 2014 the Scottish government has provided over £5.5m for the See Hear Strategy.
He says there will be a refreshed strategy for 2024.
Poverty spending plans ‘a drop in the ocean’
Measures to tackle poverty is the focus of Scottish Labour’s
West of Scotland MSP Paul O’Kane.
He describes £4.5m of Scottish government funding to
improve after-school clubs in disadvantaged areas announced at the poverty summit
as a “drop in the ocean” compared to recent real-terms cuts to council funding.
The first minister says that tough choices are inevitable given the
wider pressure on public spending and has a pop at Scottish Labour, saying they “demand action but don’t do grown-up politics, which is actually putting
forward how you would pay for these measures”.
FM pledges 'bold' action to tackle poverty
SNP MSP Collette Stevenson asks the FM for an update on the anti-poverty summit that took place on Wednesday.
The debate between Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar seems quite
a personal one.
The Labour leader has essentially written off the new first
minister within weeks of him entering the job, and makes no secret of thinking
he’s not up to it.
Of course, he had been endeavouring to get Yousaf sacked
as health secretary for months before that, so his position is nothing if not
consistent.
The SNP leader hits back in equally personal terms, claiming Sarwar lacks ambition and is “happy being in second place”.
But the ferocity of this row underlines that Sarwar does
aspire to usurp Yousaf, and to take control of the Scottish government.
And it is hard to shake the feeling that both leaders see
one other as the key opponent to take down in future elections.
Background: Alleged misogyny in Police Scotland
Four women spoke to BBC Newsnight about allegations of a "boys club" culture at all levels of Police Scotland.
The women, who include a former assistant chief constable, described a culture of misogyny that failed to properly address their concerns.
They say other women, still working in the force, are too frightened to come forward.
In May last year, Rhona Malone won almost £1m in compensation from Police Scotland after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised when she had raised concerns about sexism within the force.
Sarwar sticks with justice and highlights a BBC Newsnight
investigation about allegations of a "boys club" culture at all
levels of Police Scotland.
He says many female officers are scared to speak
out about problems in the force and accuses the first minister, a former justice secretary,
of complacency on the issue.
Humza Yousaf says his government has taken “decisive action” on
the wider issue of misogyny and adds “I know from my engagement with Chief Constable
Iain Livingstone how seriously he takes
the issue of misogyny in policing and I know he has taken action to address
that.”
Background: Progress from domestic abuse law too slow - report
A review has been published of the governments implementation of its flagship legislation on domestic abuse. It found that the implementation has not been good enough.
The 2018 Domestic Abuse Act created a new offence around non-physical forms of abuse such as coercive control.
A report by the Scottish Parliament's Justice Committee said progress on achieving its aims was too slow.
It called for a group of experts to be set up to make improvements to the way the law was used.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar leads with a new report which
says implementation of the Scottish government's flagship legislation on
domestic abuse is not good enough.
Sarwar quizzes the first minister on why “so many women
and children are still being failed” by the 2018 Domestic Abuse Act.
Humza Yousaf says “there is more that we can and should do”
on the issue and adds that he will give “careful consideration” to recommendations
made in the review carried out by Holyrood’s justice committee.
FM faces 'rebellion' in first eight weeks in job
Ross argues that three senior SNP MSPs voted against their party on this "fishing ban".
He duly provides quotes from Fergus Ewing, Alasdair Allan and Kate Forbes to back up his point.
The FM hits back saying there are good examples like Lamlash Bay no-take zone, which the community campaigned for and which has led to important species thriving.
Ross says the FM should be worried about the "rebellion" among his own backbenches and he calls on the government to scrap the plans.
Yousaf insists there has been a lot of engagement on HPMAs and he reiterates that they will not be imposed on communities that vehemently oppose them.
Analysis
Yousaf speaking as much to SNP backbenchers as he is to opposition
In his time as first minister so far, Humza Yousaf has faced
a lot of familiar questions.
Some have been on issues which dogged his predecessor Nicola
Sturgeon, others on matters he was responsible for in his previous cabinet jobs
– either way the topics and responses have been fairly well-worn.
But Mr Yousaf has been making a deliberate attempt in recent
weeks to differentiate his leadership from Ms Sturgeon’s regime.
He delayed some of her flagship measures – like the National
Care Service and the Deposit Return Scheme – and has now set out some ideas of
his own in a bid to focus the government’s energies on tackling poverty.
That could apparently involve some tough choices, which is
another way of saying potentially controversial moves.
He is also wrestling with a fresh SNP rebellion on the topic
of Highly Protected Marine Areas, which saw three former ministers break the
party whip in a vote yesterday.
So as Mr Yousaf is settling into the role of first minister,
there is a growing crop of new questions for the opposition to pose to him.
Background: Which Scottish politicians will be attending the Coronation?
Humza Yousaf, a republican, faced criticism this week for accepting an invite to the Coronation. But he's far from the only Scottish politician with plans to attend.
The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is expected to attend, as is the party's former Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Opposition leaders, Douglas Ross of the Scottish Tories and Anas Sarwar of Scottish Labour, as well as Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton are all expected to be in London for the Coronation.
However no-one will be attending from the Scottish Greens or from the Alba party.
The first minister hit back at Conservative criticism of Highly Protected Marine Areas and concerns they will be imposed on coastal communities
-
Douglas Ross said the proposals were reckless and would risk thousands of jobs
-
The Scottish Tory leader repeated claims from some coastal communities that this would be akin to the Highland Clearances.
-
Humza Yousaf said they would not impose HPMAs on any community that "vehemently" opposed them
-
Anas Sarwar raised criticisms of the 2018 Domestic Abuse Act and then fears over a "boys club" culture at all levels of Police Scotland
-
The FM insisted recommendations from Holyrood's Justice Committee which reviewed the Domestic Abuse Act would be acted apon
-
Yousaf also said his government had taken "decisive action" on the issue of misogyny in policing
Buffer zone proposal to be published by summer recess
Green MSP Gillian Mackay says that the consultation analysis and final proposal for her upcoming safe access zone bill is expected to be published ahead of the Scottish Parliament's summer recess.
The bill will stop anti-choice protesters from targeting medical facilities that provide abortion services.
In response, the first minister emphasises his support for her bill, committing that officials would drive it forward at pace.
Asylum system in focus due to Sudan 'nightmare'
The “awful nightmare” of Sudan’s ongoing civil war is raised by Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart.
The SNP backbencher talks about how the sister-in-law of one of her constituents is trapped in the country's capital Khartoum as a result of the conflict.
Humza Yousaf says the Sudan civil war “underlines the need for safe and legal routes to apply for asylum in the UK” and that he will be urging the UK government to "do the right thing".
The first minister says a humane asylum system is needed to deal with the impact of conflicts like that currently taking place in Sudan.
Background: Deaf Awareness Week 2023
Deaf Awareness Week is taking place from 1 to 7 May. It's a week dedicated to helping children and young people celebrate deaf identity and feel confident with their deafness.
There are more than 50,000 young people who are deaf or have hearing problems in the UK today, according to the National Deaf Children's Society.
Read more here.
