Humza Yousaf
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
10
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mary McCool

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Humza Yousaf
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Humza Yousaf is in the hot seat for the weekly questions session

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the weekly political jousting that is first minister's questions.

    We'll bring you reports and background information as opposition party leaders try to turn up the heat on Humza Yousaf.

    Just click on the play icon at the top of the page to watch FMQs with us.

Back to top