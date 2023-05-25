Admitting Police Scotland has serious institutional failures is a bold move when you've been in charge of the force for more than half its existence.

This politically savvy chief constable says it's the right thing to do and the right time to do it, as he prepares to step down.

Sir Iain Livingstone's words will be closely examined at the public inquiry which is investigating whether race was a factor when Sheku Bayoh died in police custody eight years ago. Sir Iain took care to mention Mr Bayoh's famly today.

His statement will be applauded by many in civic Scotland at a time when the force's handling of its investigation into the SNP has attracted criticism from some political quarters.

As for the reaction from inside the force, Sir Iain's popularity with the rank and file will help them accept this tough message but Police Scotland's frontline is already under great pressure.

The force has its lowest number of officers since 2008 because of real terms budget cuts and an independent review has described frontline resources as the greatest challenge to changing its culture. The review group said officers have “little or no space” to devote to reflection or training.

Sir Iain has acknowledged what his counterpart in the Met, Sir Mark Rowley, has refused to do.

He's said Police Scotland is guilty not just of institutional racism but also institutional discrimination.

He’s admitted a lot of people have been let down.

It will be years before we find out whether this is a catalyst for real change or just fine words from a chief constable who's about to walk out the door.