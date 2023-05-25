Board member Katharina Kasper asks the chief constable why
it has taken so long to reach a stage where he feels comfortable making statements
about the force’s “institutional racism”?
Although Police Scotland is now 10 years old, policing in
Scotland is an “ancient institution” that goes back 200 years and inevitably carries
the “cultural norms and structures” of its history, Sir Iain says.
There have been understandable concerns from staff that officers
would now be routinely classed as racist by the public, and that
resistance should not “unfairly condemn colleagues”.
"Very significant progress” has been made and the force has challenged itself, he adds.
“We are doing it now because it is the right thing to do,”
he says. “There is no reason not to. It allows us to go forward.”
'I've given my life to policing'
SPA member Alasdair Hay says the chief constable acknowledged how this annoucement would be "felt deeply by the hard working officer and staff".
Mr Hay asks how the internal messaging of this is being handled.
Sir Iain says: "I've given my life to policing."
Sir Iain goes on to say the scrutiny and focus that falls on individual officers is exceptional.
"The police are actually people, men and women who have vulnerabilities and insecurities."
I think the development of policing in Scotland is something this country should be proud of.
Police should not be too harsh on themselves, says Sir Iain
Board member Michelle Miller asks the chief constable, in hindsight and knowing what he does now, how could he have reached this position sooner, and what questions could the board have asked to help the force do so?
Sir Iain says it a very challenging question but he doesn't think the board, or the force as an institution, should be too harsh on themselves.
He has had conversations with every board member on issues around diversity and inclusion in promotion opportunities and operational responses, he says.
The police authority has made a "significant contribution" and shares the same commitment as the force, he believes.
"We are where we are today and it is about going forward from here, accepting these issues, taking action and having a robust and very disciplined resolve to make progress," he adds.
Analysis
Sir Iain's words will be applauded by many in Scotland
David Cowan
BBC Scotland Home Affairs Correspondent
Admitting Police Scotland has serious institutional failures
is a bold move when you've been in charge of the force for more than half its
existence.
This politically savvy chief constable says it's the
right thing to do and the right time to do it, as he prepares to step down.
His statement will be applauded by many in civic Scotland at
a time when the force's handling of its investigation into the SNP has
attracted criticism from some political quarters.
As for the reaction from inside the force, Sir Iain's
popularity with the rank and file will help them accept this tough message but
Police Scotland's frontline is already under great pressure.
The force has its lowest number of officers since 2008
because of real terms budget cuts and an independent review has described
frontline resources as the greatest challenge to changing its culture. The
review group said officers have “little or no space” to devote to reflection or
training.
Sir Iain has acknowledged what his counterpart in the Met,
Sir Mark Rowley, has refused to do.
He's said Police Scotland is guilty not just of
institutional racism but also institutional discrimination.
He’s admitted a lot of people have been let down.
It will be years before we find out whether this is a
catalyst for real change or just fine words from a chief constable who's about
to walk out the door.
Background: Rhona Malone police sexism case
Claims of police sexism were highlighted by the case of former firearms officer, Rhona Malone.
She won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised after raising concerns about a sexist email.
She later claimed that an external review of what had taken place lacked independence and depth.
Ms Malone also called for Chief Constable Iain Livingstone to resign, questioning what he knew about her case and when.
Is discrimination part of a wider society problem?
Civil servant Mary Pitcaithly asks the first question after the chief constable's statement.
She says discrimination exists across all society and policing is not immune from that - and asks what else needs to be done to address the wider problem.
Sir Iain agrees discrimination is a wider societal issue - but says that is not enough to explain the problem in policing.
"I feel because of the police role, because of the unique duties and responsibilities that we have - the powers of compliance, the duties of wellbeing - that we need to be at the forefront of that," he says.
Sir Iain says the force needs to "take care of ourselves first".
By accepting that institutional racism and institutional discrimination exists, it allows progress to go forward, he adds.
"It's like in life - the first thing you do before you make progress is accept and recognise what the issue is.
Chief's report a 'watershed moment', says SPA chair
Sir Iain ends his report saying all of the police service and all of Scotland's institutions must work towards "building fairness, equality and
justice".
The SPA chair Martyn Evans thanks the chief constable and says this is a "watershed moment in policing in Scotland".
The board members now question him on institutional racism and discrimination.
Recognising institutional racism is 'key step'
The chief constable says work to tackle the "insidious wrongs" of injustice and discrimination must continue beyond his time in the role.
Success will be measured by the improved experiences of officers, staff, communities and citizens, Sir Iain says.
Recognising institutional racism
exists within the force is a key step towards being an inclusive service.
"It is the
right thing to do and will make policing in Scotland even more effective
in keeping people safe," he says.
Background: The death of Sheku Bayoh
A public inquiry is currently taking place into the death of Sheku Bayoh in Fife eight years ago.
The 31-year-old died after being restrained by about six officers who were responding to reports of him behaving erratically.
His family have claimed race played a part in his death, and they have criticised the subsequent investigation.
Three years ago a BBC Disclosure Documentary How Did Sheku Bayoh Die? presented evidence that questioned official accounts of what happened.
Police Scotland committed to being anti-racist, says chief constable
Sir Iain turns to the death of Sheku Bayoh, highlighting the commitment to ensuring Police Scotland is anti-racist.
He says recognising institutional discrimination is a statement of reality.
"I know the onus is on us in policing to
continue to earn the trust of all communities."
The chief constable says the Our Policing Together programme identifies and co-ordinates effective and sustainable change right across Police Scotland.
He says the force is committed to increasing nowledge and learning on inclusion and he stresses the importance of having a diverse workforce.
Sir Iain condemns police prejudice and bad behaviour
Prejudice and bad behaviour within
policing is of "great concern and is utterly condemned", Sir Iain says.
"There is no place in Police Scotland for
those who reject our values and standards," he says.
Stronger vigilance in recruitment and enhanced vetting have helped in this regard, Mr Livingstone says.
Every officer in Scotland swears an oath to do their duty "with
fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality" as well as upholding human rights, he reminds us.
He says officer do
incredible things to keep communities safe and take their
duties and responsibilities "incredibly seriously".
And while there is a "strong bond of trust" with the public, Sir Iain accepts that "people from different
backgrounds or with different requirements don’t always get the
service that is their right".
Police Scotland 'can and must improve'
Mr Livingstone says he has been the chief of Police Scotland
for six years and a police officer for over 30 years.
He has "a deep sense of
duty and responsibility" for leading and representing the force, of which "all the people of Scotland should be hugely
proud", he says.
While Sir Iain says Police Scotland is compassionate, values based, highly
competent and well regarded nationally and internationally, it "can improve and must improve".
Some officers and staff can be conflicted in acknowledging the existence of institutional racism, sexism and
institutional discrimination, he says.
"Truly, I recognise and understand that
conflict and have experienced it myself," he adds.
Background: Police culture under the spotlight
Several surveys have highlighted falling public confidence with police over recent years in the wake of crises such as the murder of Sarah Everard.
Her death at the hands of Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens shocked the country and led to a damning report of the Met Police force which found deep and widespread failings.
In her report, Baroness Louise Casey found that discrimination is baked into the police culture there and that public confidence had been shattered.
A separate review into Police Scotland's culture found instances of misogyny, sexism and racism while the inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh is ongoing.
BreakingChief Constable admits Police Scotland is racist and sexist
The phrase 'institutional racism' can
often be misinterpreted or misrepresented as unfair and personal
critical assessments of police officers and police staff as individuals," Sir Iain says.
That is not the case, he says.
"Does institutional discrimination mean
our police officers and police staff are racist and sexist? No. It
absolutely does not," Mr Livingstone adds.
He says it is right as Chief Constable, to clearly state that
institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination is a reality
for Police Scotland.
He says publicly acknowledging these issues exist institutionally is "essential to our absolute commitment to championing
equality and becoming an anti-racist Service".
Institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination is a reality for Police Scotland. Publicly acknowledging these issues exist is essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service. It is also critical to our determination to lead wider change in society."
'Operational independence' of the chief constable is key
Sir Iain says the more people who understand Scotand's policing, the more the trust and support of "our fellow citizens increases".
"The operational independence of the chief constable is a key democratic principle."
There must be no form of political interference, he insists.
"Decisions are and will be based on public safety and the rule of law," he says, "not politics or any constitutional position."
Sir Iain not yet made decison over 'clean shaven' policy
Sir Iain stresses the importance of officers and staff being clean-shaven, highlighted in thee pandemic where it was necessary to wear protective FFP3 masks.
The chief constable explains these masks must be skin tight to provide protection.
There is a consultation under way to look at people who cannot wear the mask, he says.
He says any policies being introduced must be proportionate and he says he is yet to make a decision on the policy.
The chief constable outlines his report to the SPA
Sir Iain says he has been clear about the aboslute detrmination to improve the response to violence against women and girls.
The chief constable also stresses the importance of road safety, as he continues his report.
And tackling the apalling toll of drug deaths has also been a priority.
There must be an 'orderly and calm transition'
The authoritiy will hope to have identified a new chief constable by late June, says Sir Iain.
This should allow an "orderly and calm transition" to maintain the stability of Police Scotland, he says.
The chief constable is outlining details of a series of murders, stressing the "professionalism and high levels of competence" of the force.
Police ScotlandCopyright: Police Scotland Analysis BBCCopyright: BBC Police ScotlandCopyright: Police Scotland BBCCopyright: BBC Police ScotlandCopyright: Police Scotland Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
