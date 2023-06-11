PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The investigation into the SNP's finances goes back two years. Here are some of the key dates:

June 2021 - SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, provides a £107,000 loan the party to "assist with cashflow"

July 2021 - Police Scotland formally launches Operation Branchform, an investigation looking into the complaints about the SNP's finances.

September 2022 - The SNP's longstanding accountants Johnston Carmichael resign from their role as auditors, but the news does not emerge until seven months later.

15 February 2023 - Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly announces she is resigning as SNP leader and first minister, saying she knows "in my head and in my heart" this is the right time to step down.

27 March 2023: Humza Yousaf wins the SNP leadership contest. The following day he is confirmed as the new first minister.

5 April 2023: Murrell is arrested at the Glasgow home he shares with Nicola Sturgeon. He is questioned under caution and later released without charge pending further investigation. Police also search the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh and confiscate a luxury motorhome parked in the driveway of Murrell's 92-year-old mother in Fife.

18 April 2023: SNP treasurer Colin Beattie is arrested at his home in Midlothian, and later released without charge pending further investigation. The following day he resigns his position as party treasurer.

11 June 2023: Nicola Sturgeon is arrested.

Read more: The The SNP finances controversy