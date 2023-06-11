27 March 2023: Humza Yousaf wins the SNP leadership contest. The following day he is confirmed as the new first minister.
5 April 2023: Murrell is arrested at the Glasgow home he shares with Nicola Sturgeon. He is questioned under caution and later released without charge pending further investigation. Police also search the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh and confiscate a luxury motorhome parked in the driveway of Murrell's 92-year-old mother in Fife.
18 April 2023: SNP treasurer Colin Beattie is arrested at his home in Midlothian, and later released without charge pending further investigation. The following day he resigns his position as party treasurer.
Sturgeon is in a good place, says First Minister Humza Yousaf
BBCCopyright: BBC
Earlier, Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and said that he had spoken to her recently.
He said Sturgeon told him that the last few weeks have been traumatic and difficult - but she is in a good place and doing well - after the police investigation in her home and her husband’s brief arrest.
The interview with Yousaf was recorded on Friday
What has the SNP said?
An SNP spokesperson said: "These issues are subject to a live police investigation.
"The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so, however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing."
Why was Nicola Sturgeon arrested and what happens next?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police in the latest remarkable twist in the investigation into the SNP's finances.
The former first minister has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives at a police station.
Officers have 12 hours from the time Sturgeon was arrested before she will either be charged with a crime or released while enquiries continue.
Her arrest also means the case is now active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.
It means everyone has to be careful about what they say to avoid potentially prejudicing any future trial.
However, we've put together an explainer so you can read more detail about what we are able to tell you about the arrest and investigation here.
What has Nicola Sturgeon said?
A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said:
"Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11th June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.
"Nicola has consistently said she would cooperate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so."
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the investigation into SNP finances
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's arrest.
Police confirmed on Sunday a 52-year-old woman was being questioned in relation to the investigation into the SNP's finances.
Read more here while we bring you the latest reaction.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Timeline of the SNP finances controversy
The investigation into the SNP's finances goes back two years. Here are some of the key dates:
June 2021 - SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, provides a £107,000 loan the party to "assist with cashflow"
July 2021 - Police Scotland formally launches Operation Branchform, an investigation looking into the complaints about the SNP's finances.
September 2022 - The SNP's longstanding accountants Johnston Carmichael resign from their role as auditors, but the news does not emerge until seven months later.
15 February 2023 - Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly announces she is resigning as SNP leader and first minister, saying she knows "in my head and in my heart" this is the right time to step down.
27 March 2023: Humza Yousaf wins the SNP leadership contest. The following day he is confirmed as the new first minister.
5 April 2023: Murrell is arrested at the Glasgow home he shares with Nicola Sturgeon. He is questioned under caution and later released without charge pending further investigation. Police also search the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh and confiscate a luxury motorhome parked in the driveway of Murrell's 92-year-old mother in Fife.
18 April 2023: SNP treasurer Colin Beattie is arrested at his home in Midlothian, and later released without charge pending further investigation. The following day he resigns his position as party treasurer.
11 June 2023: Nicola Sturgeon is arrested.
Read more: The The SNP finances controversy
Sturgeon is in a good place, says First Minister Humza Yousaf
Earlier, Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and said that he had spoken to her recently.
He said Sturgeon told him that the last few weeks have been traumatic and difficult - but she is in a good place and doing well - after the police investigation in her home and her husband’s brief arrest.
The interview with Yousaf was recorded on Friday
What has the SNP said?
An SNP spokesperson said: "These issues are subject to a live police investigation.
"The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so, however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing."
Why was Nicola Sturgeon arrested and what happens next?
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police in the latest remarkable twist in the investigation into the SNP's finances.
The former first minister has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives at a police station.
Officers have 12 hours from the time Sturgeon was arrested before she will either be charged with a crime or released while enquiries continue.
Her arrest also means the case is now active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.
It means everyone has to be careful about what they say to avoid potentially prejudicing any future trial.
However, we've put together an explainer so you can read more detail about what we are able to tell you about the arrest and investigation here.
What has Nicola Sturgeon said?
A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said:
"Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11th June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.
"Nicola has consistently said she would cooperate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so."
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the investigation into SNP finances
Welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's arrest.
Police confirmed on Sunday a 52-year-old woman was being questioned in relation to the investigation into the SNP's finances.
Read more here while we bring you the latest reaction.