Calls mount for Sturgeon to be suspended from SNP

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of events following the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday. The former first minister was interviewed by police officers for more than seven hours before being released. The police move was part of an ongoing investigation into the SNP's finances. Sturgeon has insisted she is completely innocent of any wrongdoing. Stick with us throughout the day for breaking news and analysis.
