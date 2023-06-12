nicola sturgeon
Live

Calls mount for Sturgeon to be suspended from SNP

preview
211
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of events following the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday.

    The former first minister was interviewed by police officers for more than seven hours before being released.

    The police move was part of an ongoing investigation into the SNP's finances.

    Sturgeon has insisted she is completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

    Stick with us throughout the day for breaking news and analysis.

Back to top