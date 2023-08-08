Teachers need to be part of discussions on what comes next - Gilruth
Asked whether school support staff will receive the extra money they're
asking for, Gilruth says the Scottish government has already provided an
additional £150m "to help support public sector pay deals".
Janitors and other staff are "absolutely crucial" to
Scotland's education system, she goes on to say, but ignores repeated questions
about whether more money will be provided.
On what comes next, Gilruth says she's in the process of bringing forward
legislation for next year to replace the SQA. She adds that "whatever
changes" take place, teachers need to be a part of that discussion.
"I'm very conscious of
that," she tells the radio programme, before her interview wraps up.
Gilruth does not want industrial action to add to Covid impact
Jenny Gilruth now touches on school support staff threatening to strike across ten local authorities.
She says she hopes they will get back around the table with their employers.
She adds she does not want industrial action to add the impact of Covid on children's education.
Gilruth acknowledges poorer children affected adversely by pandemic
Jenny Gilruth is asked about the poverty-related attainment gap in
education.
The Scottish education secretary says it is narrowing, but acknowledges
children from poorer backgrounds have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
She says we
need to look at that, as well as how the cost of living is affecting learners.
'Very unusual' that some pupils got results yesterday - Gilruth
Gilruth is now being asked about a high school where students began
receiving their results yesterday - a day earlier than expected.
She says it's "very unusual for that to happen", but points to
the fact SQA has already apologised and will look into what happened.
The education
secretary adds that this "isn't normal" and acknowledges that results
day is today, which is when students should've received their grades.
Appeals process is working - Gilruth
Gilruth is asked if the results service and appeal process if working.
The Scottish education secretary says she is confident it is.
She adds her thanks
for Scotland's teachers and parents.
Jenny Gilruth on Good Morning Scotland
It's time to hear from Jenny Gilruth now, Scotland's education
secretary, who's talking to our radio colleagues over on Good Morning Scotland.
She begins by congratulating "all of Scotland's young people"
and says she understands that emotions will be running high.
To anyone who hasn't got the grades they were expecting, Gilruth says
there's a helpline that's now open and will remain open until 20:00 BST.
The details for
that line are in one of our earlier posts, here.
Exam results day for school pupils across Scotland
Students across Scotland are finding out their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher examination results.
More than 144,000 students will learn how they have done by text, email and by post.
Those taking National 4 courses, which do not involve sitting final exams, will also learn their grades.
National 5 qualifications are the Scottish equivalent of the GCSE while Highers compare to A-levels south of the border.
All examinees will be able to access support, including a dedicated helpline, over the coming days.
Where can I get advice if I don't get the grades I need?
The SQA's Candidate Advice line will open at 08:00 on results day and will stay open until 18:00.
From Wednesday 9 August to Friday 11 August it will be open from 08:30 to 17:00. The line can be reached on 0345 279 1000.
If you narrowly missed out on the grades you needed to study a particular subject at university or college, the relevant admissions office may have some flexibility, or might suggest a different course.
You can also apply to Ucas' clearing process, which is used by universities and colleges to fill empty places.
Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the agency which supports training and skills for work, will also operate an advice line from 8 to 11 August.
Every year thousands of students appeal their grades and there is a long-established system in place for dealing with this.
Before any student sits an exam their school, college or training centre submits estimated grades for every candidate to the SQA.
Students concerned with their grades can submit an appeal. Appeals will be subject to a marking review - a check that marks have been added up and submitted correctly and a check that the marking meets the national standard.
An appeal can be prioritised if you have a conditional place at university or college, or are in training or employment that depends on your grade.
The deadline for priority appeals is Tuesday 15 August, or Tuesday 29 August for other appeals.
Invest in yourself - colleges group chief
"It's absolutely worth investing in yourself" by continuing studying and getting qualifications, the chief executive of Colleges Scotland has advised schoolchildren.
Shona Struthers - who heads the campaigning and policy group for the college sector - told BBC Good Morning Scotland that school leavers collecting results today needed to think long term.
"Think about choosing college because it gives you many options to gain lots of different technical skills and lots of qualifications that can lead to employment opportunities," she said.
She also advised higher students to consider different routes to university like the Higher National Certificate (HNC) and Higher National Diploma (HND), or apprenticeships.
Exam results start to arrive
By text, by email, by envelope.....within the last few minutes the exam results have started to arrive ending the long wait endured by more than 140,000 young people right across the country.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is about to appear on the Good Morning Scotland programme.
We'll bring you all the latest and you can listen by hitting the play icon at the top of the page.
How do I get help coping?
Getting your results can be a stressful and difficult process and it is important to look after your mental health.
There is lots of information online about how to relax and support one another, as well as organisations you can talk to:
Who is getting their results?
The results cover Nationals, Highers and Advanced Highers, as well as the more vocational National Progression Awards, Skills for Work Awards, and National Certificates.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as thousands of pupils around Scotland wait nervously to find out their exam results.
There's less than half an hour to go now and the jangling of nerves will be reaching a crescendo as the countdown continues to the big reveal.
We’ll provide you with updates including from the Scottish education secretary as well as guides on what to do next.
Stick with us throughout the morning on what can be a nerve-wracking time.