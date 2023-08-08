Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Now if you're just joining us students across Scotland have been finding out their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher examination results.

More than 144,000 students will have learned how they have done by text, email and by post.

Those taking National 4 courses, which do not involve sitting final exams, have also been learning their grades.

National 5 qualifications are the Scottish equivalent of the GCSE while Highers compare to A-levels south of the border.

All examinees will be able to access support, including a dedicated helpline, over the coming days.

