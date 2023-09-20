The bottom line is that the Scottish government wants to make it easier for people to change their legally-recognised gender.

It argues that the current process is too difficult and invasive, and causes distress to an already marginalised and vulnerable minority group.

Its plans would see applications handled by the Registrar General for Scotland, rather than the UK panel.

No diagnosis or medical reports would be required, and the period in which applicants need to have lived in their acquired gender would be cut to three months.

One of the Scottish government's most contentious proposals is to lower the minimum age that someone can apply from 18 to 16 - although 16 and 17-year-olds would need to have lived as their acquired gender for six months rather than three.