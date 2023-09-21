First Minister's Questions: Clashes over oil and gas

It looked like Shona Robison quite enjoyed herself at her
first FMQs, in the end.
That’s chiefly because she was offered opportunities for
political knockabouts by her opponents.
Douglas Ross leaned into a topic the deputy first minister
was itching to bring up herself – yesterday’s UK net zero announcement. Each
was essentially talking to a different voter base, and was happy to score their
own points.
And Anas Sarwar opted for a selection-box of topics which
meant the deputy first minister was not pinned down on a single awkward topic.
It wasn’t one of those weeks where the chamber is silenced
by a harrowing case study of a citizen let down by a core service.
Instead this was pure politics – something Ms Robison will
be fairly comfortable with given her long experience at Holyrood.
Council home did not have smoke alarms, says Tory MSP
Alexander Stewart MSP asks what actions the government can
put in place to ensure councils are fulling their responsibility to ensure all
homes are fitted with interlinked smoke alarms.
Clackmannanshire council this week admitted a house fire in
the area did not have the legally required alarms, the Tory MSP says.
He adds this is not a isolated incident and it’s putting
lives at risk.
Robison says she is concerned to hear about this, adding it
is very important that tenants feel safe in their homes.
The Tory MSP says there is more confusion around this policy and asks if house swaps are to be included in the scheme, adding this is a "shambolic policy".
The deputy first minister replies she will get the housing minister to write to Murdo Fraser.
It is important to encourage people to get their licences by the first of October.
SNP is failing to fund free school meals, say Tories
The government has failed to deliver its free school meal promise, accuses Liam Kerr.
The Tory MSP says Holyrood heard earlier in the week the funds for school meals already in place were insufficient.
"Why is this government failing to fund its own scheme?"
Shona Robison replies: "Scotland has the most generous free school meal provisiong in the UK and we are going even further.
The deputy first minister argues their would be a billion pounds less under their tax proposals.
We're committed to free school meals, says Robison
Paul O’Kane asks the deputy first minister if the government
will consider writing off school meal debt.
The Labour MSP says local authorities, such as Renfrewshire council
in his constituency, are instructing sheriff officers to pursue families for the unpaid amounts.
Robison says school meal debt is a matter for local authorities
but adds the government is committed to expanding the free school meal programme
to ensure families aren’t punished for “struggling” during a cost-of-living crisis.
Robsion says Tory MSP raising net zero is 'matter for pity'
Tory MSP Brian Whittle asks the deputy first minister for her response to reported comments from council leaders questioning the achievability of net zero targets without a detailed plan and adequate funding.
Ms Robison says he must be regretting submitting the question.
"A Tory MSP raising net zero less than 24 hours after a Tory prime minister hollowed out their plans is a matter for pity," she says.
The deputy first minister says the Scottish government will continue to work to deliver net zero despite the UK government's attempt to undermine their attempts.
Mr Whittle demands a detailed approach and says the first minister should stop blaming others for his own failures.
Robison outlines Carer Support Payment rollout
SNP MSP Collette Stevenson asks what assessment the Scottish government has made of the potential impact of the roll-out of the Carer Support Payment on the national mission to tackle poverty and reduce inequality.
Unpaid carers face a higher risk of poverty and the majority are women, replies the deputy first minister.
She details the rollout of the Carer Support Payment and extra payments.
Robison tells the chamber: "We have transformed social security provision in Scotland delivering a radically different system based on dignity, fairness and respect."
No patients will be left in a dangerous building, says Robison
It's now the turn of Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and he raises the issue of Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in NHS buildings.
They include maternity and surgery wards warns Cole-Hamilton and he calls on the first minister to vouch for the safety of patients.
Shona Robison replies that NHS Assure have been going through all the buildings of the NHS and providing a risk rating.
She tells the chamber: "No building and no patients and no staff will be left in any dangerous building anywhere."
Anas Sarwar has gone up against Shona Robison fairly
frequently over the years, having been her opposite number when she was the
health secretary. They had fierce exchanges then, and these were equally fiery.
The Labour leader reached back to that era by citing
promises Ms Robison made back then, and how the health service has performed
since.
He then pivoted to local government finance and then income
taxes, in a bid to broaden his attack out across the gamut of Scottish
government responsibilities.
If people suspect an electoral motive behind Mr Sunak’s
manoeuvres, there is certainly one there too for Mr Sarwar.
He is seeking to underline how long the SNP has been in
power, tying them directly to the current state of services and local budgets.
That’s a key part of Labour’s campaign for change.
Ms Robison fought back in turn, suggesting that Mr Sarwar
was also following orders from his UK leader Sir Keir Starmer.
She is now the finance secretary, and will be in the early
stages of drawing up the budget she will announce in December.
So she is well aware of the challenges the government faces - but equally is well across the detail of what it has delivered, which she
threw back in response to Mr Sarwar.
Nurses here are best paid in UK, says Robison
The Scottish Labour leader highlights the example of a teacher
and nurse living in Cambuslang who are
being hit by rising energy costs, higher food bills and mortgages increases.
He says the SNP wants to make matters worse for families across
Scotland by asking them to pay more income tax and council tax.
Robison says the SNP have ensured nurses are better paid in Scotland
than anywhere in the UK. She says the government will continue to ensure public
workers are “paid what they deserve to be paid”.
Working people paying for incompetence, says Sarwar
Anas Sarwar also asks why working people are being asked to pay
the bill for “the SNP’s incompetence”.
He cities a potential council tax rise and an increase in
income tax for those earning less than £28,000.
Robison says the local government council consultation aims to make council tax fairer.
Sarwar asks about delayed discharge
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is up next and asks how many patients in Scotland
have been impacted by delayed discharges from hospital, and how much has it
cost the taxpayer?
He says the deputy first minister promised to end delayed discharged
by the end of 2015, when she was health secretary.
Robison says the Scottish government
remains committed to ending delayed discharge. She admits the progress of this
policy has been a “mixed bag”.
She adds the government wants to move forward to the
national care service which will help improve the discharge numbers.
Douglas Ross probably knew that Rishi Sunak’s net zero
announcement was going to come up at FMQs so he’s decided to lean into the
topic.
The Tories have a particular interest in promoting
themselves as the party of oil and gas, given their electoral foothold in the
north east.
There is a school of thought that Mr Sunak has identified
climate as a wedge issue, where he can claim a Labour government would hit
people in the pocket. It worked in the Uxbridge by-election, so why not try it
for the country as a whole?
Mr Ross is hoping this wedge could be effective in
campaigning against the SNP in Scotland too, if he can tie it to jobs in the north
east.
Shona Robison harked back to the fact that Mr Ross also
followed the last Prime Minister in her policies, when Liz Truss was out the
door of Downing Street days later.
He was brave to raise this, but does he have the backbone to
stand up to the boss?
And she touched on the fact that efforts to move towards net
zero are tightly intertwined across the UK, given the patchwork of powers and
proposals across devolved and reserved areas. Frankly, it’s still not clear
what the impact on plans in Scotland is.
Other parties are still scrambling a little to work out what
yesterday’s announcement actually means and how they should respond – the
Tories are perhaps hoping to make some hay while everyone else readjusts.
No-one is giving up on Scotland's oil, says Robison
Ross points out the SNP has failed to meet their targets for eight years and he accuses the first minister of "talking Scotland down".
"Why is the SNP giving up on Scotland's crucial oil and gas sector?"
"No-one is giving up on Scotland's oil but it has been squandered by successive UK governments of all political colours," the deputy first minister hits back.
She argues that Douglas Ross will not be forgiven for standing by Rishi Sunak.
Ross warns against 'costly foreign imports'
The Scottish Tory leader says this is about what's best for the enviroment with new fields proving cheaper and greener than the alternative. He warns against the use of "costly foreign imports".
The deputy first minister replies any new licenses have to be robust. The changes and annoucements of Rishi Sunak make it harder to meet climate change targets, she adds.
Our targets are world leading, says Robison
Shona Robison says it was just a year ago when Douglas Ross was backing Liz Truss and now he wants people to support Rishi Sunak going over the cliff edge.
The deputy first minister pauses as the presiding officer calls for calm in the chamber.
Robison says she's never let a man shout her down and she is not about to start with Douglas Ross.
She goes on: "Our targets are world leading."
FM plans for oil and gas are reckless, says Ross
Douglas Ross points out that the SNP keep missing their own climate change targets.
The Scottish Tory leader argues that Humza Yousaf wants to take away jobs from the oil and gas sector.
He warns the first minister's proposals are reckless saying: "Why is the SNP backing a cliff edge scenario where skilled jobs will be lost for good?"
Sunak has pulled the rug on net zero ambitions, says Robison
Shona Robison stresses that her government is committed to a just transition for oil and gas workers.
The deputy first minister tells the chamber the unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not compatible with Scotland's ambitious targets.
She says Douglas Ross is very brave going on this issue, adding that "Rishi Sunak has essentially pulled the rug from under the net zero ambitions, not just of the UK, but potentially damaging the net zero ambitions of Scotland."
This week Shona Robison stood in for Humza Yousaf who is away in New York for climate week
-
Douglas Ross accused the first minister of “giving up” on the North
Sea sector after he said that Scotland will no
longer be “the oil and gas capital of Europe”
-
The deputy first minister hit back arguing Douglas Ross should be ashamed of backing Rishi Sunak after he "reneged" on net zero targets
-
There followed clashes between Anas Sarwar and the deputy first minister over delayed discharges, with Sarwar pointing out the DFM had pledged to end them by 2015
-
Robison argued the proposal for a national care service would help improve discharge numbers
-
Dangerous concrete in the form of Raac (Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in NHS buildings dominated Alex Cole-Hamilton's question
-
Robison insisted "no patients and no staff will be left in a dangerous building"
A session of 'pure politics' in the chamber
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
