First Minister's Questions: Clashes over oil and gas

It looked like Shona Robison quite enjoyed herself at her first FMQs, in the end.

That’s chiefly because she was offered opportunities for political knockabouts by her opponents.

Douglas Ross leaned into a topic the deputy first minister was itching to bring up herself – yesterday’s UK net zero announcement. Each was essentially talking to a different voter base, and was happy to score their own points.

And Anas Sarwar opted for a selection-box of topics which meant the deputy first minister was not pinned down on a single awkward topic.

It wasn’t one of those weeks where the chamber is silenced by a harrowing case study of a citizen let down by a core service.

Instead this was pure politics – something Ms Robison will be fairly comfortable with given her long experience at Holyrood.