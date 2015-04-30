Scottish Parliament

Scottish Parliament report - 30 April 2015

Summary

Live Reporting

By Ailsa Brown and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

That's it for this week

And that concludes our live coverage from the Scottish Parliament on 30 April 2015.

Holyrood
BBC

We will be back on Tuesday 5 May.

Until then have a good weekend.

Decision time

Labour MSP Mary Fee says it has been a very good and consensual debate.

Following the very constructive comments by the cabinet secretary, Ms Fee seeks to withdraw her amendment, which is duly withdrawn.

MSPs voting
BBC

MSPs then unanimously pass the motion from the veterans debate.

Debate concludes

The cabinet secretary concludes what has been an extremely consensual debate saying veterans are an invaluable asset to employers and the community in Scotland.

Soldiers
BBC

The challenges facing a small number of veterans will not be ignored and they must be lent support, Mr Brown says.

Families

The former Royal Marine Mr Brown says supporting the families of veterans must be considered as well.

Return
BBC

'Valuable assets'

Mr Brown says it is time to refresh the Scottish government's commitments to veterans.

The cabinet secretary, a veteran himself, says new ideas will be looked at and there will be an update in early 2016.

Soldier
Soldier

He says the vast majority of veterans are "valuable assets to the community".

Government closes

Infrastructure Secretary Keith Brown says the debate has been constructive and thoughtful.

Infrastructure Secretary Keith Brown
BBC
Infrastructure Secretary Keith Brown

Mr Brown says the Veterans Commissioner's work will shape the way forward on the issue of veterans.

Amendment withdrawal? Looks likely

Mr Macintosh says he may withdraw his parties amendment to attain consensus in the debate, in light of the forthcoming comments from the cabinet secretary.

Insult to Injury campaign

Mr Macintosh says it would be wrong not to reference the Insult to Injury campaign.

He says veterans injured in service may have to use payments for their injuries to pay for car.

Poppy and medals
Poppy and medals

The

Insult to Injury campaign run by Poppyscotland and the Royal British Legion, and the Labour amendment says the Scottish government should revise existing charging guidelines so that war disablement pensions are fully disregarded from means tests for social care.

Labour close

Labour MSP Mr Macintosh says he welcomes the report from the Veterans Commissioner saying there is nothing in it that any of the parties could take exception too and contains a number of sensible recommendations.

Labour MSP Ken McIntosh
BBC
Labour MSP Ken McIntosh

Mr Macintosh praises the "warmth and respect" from every member this afternoon towards veterans.

'Proactive approach'

Mr Carlaw says there should be a more proactive approach to employers taking on veterans.

He praises the "very strong contributions on mental health" during the debate.

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw
BBC
Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw

The Conservative MSP says some charities will not be able to sustain themselves and some may have to amalgamate and merge.

Flashman at the charge

Conservative Jackson Carlaw says the debate has been very enjoyable and consensual.

Mr Carlaw praises George Adam for his contribution but says his first military contact with Paisley had been through the writings of George Macdonald Fraser and his character Flashman who had an amorous encounter outside the town.

Flashman at the charge
BBC
Flashman at the Charge

The Tory MSP gently considers any similarity between Flashman and Mr Adam.

Don't add 'Insult to Injury'

Labour MSP Hanzala Malik says he has served in the territorial army for many years and has managed to hit his own targets (unlike Jackson Carlaw who hit those of others due to poor eye sight!).

Mr Malik says veterans and their families are a very strong contributor to society.

Labour MSP Hanzala Malik
BBC
Labour MSP Hanzala Malik

He says he fully supports the

Insult to Injury campaign run by Poppyscotland and the Royal British Legion, and says the Scottish government should revise existing charging guidelines so that war disablement pensions are fully disregarded from means tests for social care.

It is unacceptable that injured service personnel who are compensated lose the money to pay for their social care, says Mr Malik.

'Positive contribution'

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says veterans make a positive contribution to Scotland.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur
BBC
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur

Mr McArthur says most veterans cope with transition remarkably well, but for those that don't support must be provided.

From ASAP: useful websites

Useful websites for veterans from the

Armed Service Advice Project:

"There are a large number of organisations in Scotland which provide specialist support to members of the Armed Forces Community and other groups.

These websites may be a good starting point for accessing this support or to find other useful services. Our funders also provide support."

Just click on the link below:

  • Combat Stress the UK's leading veterans mental health charity, and 24 hour helpline
  • Legion Scotland helps ex - services men and women of all ages across Scotland adapt to civilian life by providing community, friendship and practical advice
  • NHS Inform Veterans Health Zone provides information on specific NHS support for veterans in Scotland as well as links to information on a range of conditions and other NHS services
  • Military Matters helps people who are currently serving and veterans access housing
  • Silverline a free, confidential helpline run in partnership with Age Scotland, providing information, friendship and advice to older people 24 hours a day
  • Thistle Foundation offer lifestyle management programmes to support veterans who need help adjusting to civilian life
  • Veterans Assist Scotland a resource website with links to a wide range of information to help veterans and their families access the services they need
  • Veterans UK the MOD service for veterans
Soldiers
Soldiers

'Immensely grateful'

Labour MSP Jayne Baxter says she is immensely grateful for the contribution of Scotland's veterans.

Ms Baxter says we need to make sure we get it right for all our veterans and their families.

Not 'sad, bad and mad'

SNP MSP Bruce Crawford praises the mature and consensual nature of this debate on veterans.

He says too often some veterans are labelled "sad, bad and mad" which is unjust.

SNP MSP Bruce Crawford
BBC
SNP MSP Bruce Crawford

Mr Crawford stresses the value of our veterans and the huge contribution they make to Scotland's economy and society.

The former minister profusely thanks

ASAP or the Armed Service Advice Project which is provide by the Scottish Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) Service.

Lothians Veterans Centre

SNP MSP Christine Grahame praises

Lothians Veterans Centre (LVC) for its support of veterans in her constituency.

Lothians Veteran's Centre
BBC
Lothians Veteran's Centre

The charity was designed to meet the need for a veterans drop-in centre with no appointment necessary allowing complex needs to be catered for in an environment which is familiar and friendly.

The LVC aims to create a welcoming & friendly environment, providing person-centred support for ex-service personnel and their families across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Parliamentary Reserves

Labour MSP David Stewart says parliamentarians at Holyrood should be able to be part of an All-Party Parliamentary Group Reserve Forces and Cadets.

Mr Stewart served twice with the RAF reserves during his time at Westminster.

The House of Commons has an All-Party Parliamentary Group Reserve Force.
Getty Images
The House of Commons has an All-Party Parliamentary Group Reserve Force.

Mr Stewart says the covenant between the country and our armed forces does not end when these men and women become veterans.

He says success rarely makes the headlines, but for the vast majority of veterans the transition to civilian life is painless and successful .

However for the few help must be given and given very quickly.

Courage and sacrifice

SNP MSP Stewart Maxwell says our veterans share a debt of gratitude from all of us for their courage and sacrifice.

He too stresses that veterans are an asset for Scotland.

Armed Forces Legal Action website
BBC
Armed Forces Legal Action website

The SNP MSP highlights the success of

Armed Forces Legal Action.

Armed Forces Legal Action (AFLA) is a nationwide scheme, founded in July 2013 by Scottish solicitor, Allan Steele, WS, bringing together lawyers from all parts of the United Kingdom to help veterans.

Huge public support

Mr Carlaw says there has been a huge change in public perception, with only recent the return of members of the armed forces wearing their uniforms in public.

This, says the Tory MSP, has led to a huge increase in public support.

He says the main areas where challenges remain are in housing, health and the sustainability of the many charities supporting veterans

