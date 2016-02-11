Holyrood as it happened: 11 February 2016

Labour MSP Neil Findlay apologises for using an unparliamentary term during first minister's questions.
Mr Findlay withdraws the term "liar" and uses the first minister's term "con trick" instead.
Presiding Officer Tricia Marwick says Mr Findlay knows the word liar should not be used.
Scottish rate of income tax set for 10%
Finance Secretary John Swinney's Scottish Rate Resolution, asking the parliament to agree that the Scottish rate of income tax for tax year 2016-17 is 10%, is passed 74 MSPs backing it and 35 MSPs voting against it.
Mr Swinney insists there is not a scintilla of evidence for Labour's rebate
Mr Swinney insists the Scottish government is investing £250m into health and social care integration to support local services.
He says if a party makes a promise to deliver a rebate in April they must deliver and there is not a scintilla of evidence to suggest Labour could do this.
The deputy first minister says the Labour party sold out the poor of this party by getting into bed with the Tories.
Applause from the SNP backbenches as Mr Swinney concludes saying the Labour party should be ashamed of itself.
Finance secretary criticises the lack of detail about the Labour rebate
Finance Secretary John Swinney says an increase in taxation would provide difficulties for those on low incomes.
Mr Swinney says the proportionate increase in tax would be double for low income households rather those with high income.
The deputy first minister says the Labour party is quite happy to raise taxes for those earning just £11,000 and he is not willing to do so.
He criticises the lack of detail about the rebate given by Labour members.
Labour says progressive taxation is the right thing to do
Mr Macdonald asks the SNP if they support the principle of raising tax to tackle austerity or not, to much applause from this colleagues.
The Labour MSP says the SNP will not look at the principle at all.
He says progressive taxation is the right thing to do.
'The government motion is a mouse and a very timid one at that'
Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald says this is a historic moment, "more of a milestone, a moment of truth".
Mr Macdonald says Labour celebrates the new powers because it knows what it wants to do with them.
The Labour MSP says Holyrood has the powers to defy austerity.
He says the government motion is a mouse and a very timid one at that, because John Swinney asks us to do nothing.
Tory MSP surprised but pleased at the approach of the SNP to taxation
Scottish Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says the Lib Dems and Labour are determined to increase the tax burden on the people of Scotland.
Mr Brown says there have been excellent speeches from the SNP backbenches.
The Conservative MSP says the Labour party determination to bring through a rebate would create a bureaucratic mess.
Mr Brown says he is surprised but pleased at the approach of the SNP to taxation.
Greens call for raising of revenue at the local level to protect public services
Scottish Green Party co-convener Patrick Harvie says his party have been eradicating radical change to local tax since the first parliament.
Mr Harvie says raise revenue at the local level to protect the public services.
The Green MSP says doing nothing is not the only alternative to the income tax rise of a penny in a pound.
He cites the Green's radical and local plan to raise revenue by unfreezing the council tax freeze and other tax options.
Labour plan will help the low paid, our councils, our teachers and our pupils says Mr Kelly
Labour MSP James Kelly says, at decision time, MSPs should think of the classroom assistants who will be out of a job.
Think of the investment draining away from schools, he says and don't support the government motion he says.
Mr Kelly says in terms of those in low pay, this policy will benefit those on a minimum wage and a living wage.
It will help the low paid, our councils, our teachers and our pupils.
SNP arguing 'tax is theft' - Lib Dem MSP
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie says the way Mr Swinney and his backbenchers put forward their argument, is as if to say "tax is theft".
Mr Rennie says the only ones that were happy in the chamber were the Conservatives who were "clapping away" throughout.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats had said the move would raise £500m to safeguard education and other public services.
But Finance Secretary John Swinney said increasing income tax would punish Scotland's lowest-paid workers.
He has vowed to keep income tax rates the same as the rest of the UK for the time being.
Mr Swinney was speaking as MSPs debated his draft budget for the forthcoming financial year, which marks the first time Holyrood ministers have been required to play a part in determining income tax rates in Scotland.
MSPs backed the general principles of his budget and rejected a Labour amendment calling for the new Scottish Rate of Income Tax to be set at 11p - a penny higher than the rest of the UK across all bands.
'Taxpayers alliance' between SNP and Tories - Conservative MSP
Conservative MSP Gavin Brown says we almost have some sort of "taxpayers alliance" between the Tories and the SNP.
Mr Brown says the Tories considered proposing a tax cut but after all the evidence they decided it should be kept the same.
The Conservative MSP says he challenges the Labour party to describe what sort of behavioural analysis has went into their proposals.
He closes by saying this would be a burden on those on the lowest income and it would send entirely the wrong message to the world that the first thing the Scottish government do when they get tax powers is increase tax rates.
Some SNP MSPs know a tax rise is the right thing to do - Labour MSP
Ms Baillie says she knows that there are SNP MSPs that know this is the right thing to do and she would ask them to search their conscience.
She says the only reason for the SNP to vote against things at times is because Labour support it and that is depressing.
Background: Scottish Labour calls for Scottish income tax rise
Live Reporting
Craig Hutchison and Colin Bell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
That's all from Holyrood Live on 11 February 2016
That's all from Holyrood Live' coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 11 February 2016.
We hope you have a lovely February recess.
MSPs unanimously pass the Community Justice (Scotland) Bill
MSPs unanimously pass the Community Justice (Scotland) Bill.
The Burial and Cremation (Scotland) Bill's general questions are unanimously agreed to.
Background: Scottish Labour calls for Scottish income tax rise
Labour has called for an immediate 1p increase in Scottish income tax rates.
The party said the move would raise about £500m every year, which it said would be enough to avoid cuts to education and other local services.
Holyrood will be given limited powers over income tax rates from April, with more flexible powers later due to be devolved under the Scotland Bill.
The Scottish government has said it will not alter income tax rates until these greater powers come into force. But that will not be until next year at the earliest.
SNP are 'voting with the Tories to continue the cuts' - Labour MSP
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie says a real financial responsibility has come to this parliament and today we can choose to make a difference or we can "vote with the Tories to continue the cuts".
Ms Baillie says by increasing tax we can stop all cuts in the budget.
The Labour MSP says if th SNP vote for the status-quo tonight the cuts for 2016/17 will be nothing compared to what they will be beyond that.
