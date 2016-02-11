Holyrood as it happened: 11 February 2016

Labour has called for an immediate 1p increase in Scottish income tax rates.

The party said the move would raise about £500m every year, which it said would be enough to avoid cuts to education and other local services.

Holyrood will be given limited powers over income tax rates from April, with more flexible powers later due to be devolved under the Scotland Bill.

The Scottish government has said it will not alter income tax rates until these greater powers come into force. But that will not be until next year at the earliest.