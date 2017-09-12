Minister says no Holyrood consent for Brexit bill 'at this time'

SNP MSP Graeme Dey says despite being brought up in a Christian household, he is an atheist but he congratulates Serve Scotland and similar organisations for the work they do.
'It will take all of us to build a fairer Scotland'
Local Government and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart says the role of faith communities is absolutely vital.
Mr Stewart says Serve Scotland provides 10m hours of annual volunteering and paid work across Scotland.
He says: "It will take all of us to build a fairer Scotland."
The minister praises the work of Serve Scotland in supporting refugees.
Minister praises Serve Scotland volunteers
Local Government and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart thanks all of the volunteers in the public gallery.
Mr Stewart thanks all the volunteers of Serve Scotland for the time they give.
Church at the heart of helping those in deprivation
SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor says his constituency is an industrial heartland which has unfortunately fallen into deprivation.
Mr MacGregor says a lot of individuals and organisations are working hard to change this and the church is at the heart of that.
'It's about a church without walls'
Tory MSP Finlay Carson says Serve Scotland does not exist to promote one church or organisation but to promote help and assist of all those in Scotland.
Mr Carson says the church has been an important part of his life and it is about faith, community and responsibility.
"It is about a church without walls," he says.
Praise for Serve Scotland from SNP MSP
SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson praises the work of Serve Scotland and says it is a nationwide organisation that facilitates local actions.
Work of religious groups should be celebrated
SNP MSP Graeme Dey says despite being brought up in a Christian household, he is an atheist but he congratulates Serve Scotland and similar organisations for the work they do.
Mr Dey says work of religious groups should be celebrated and he is becoming increasingly concerned by those who talk down any faith.
Churches have a great capacity to bring forward positive change in society
Tory MSP Maurice Corry says churches and affiliated organisations have a great capacity to bring forward positive change in society.
Mr Corry says if Serve Scotland did not exist it would be necessary to create an organisation to carry out similar work.
The third sector can be more nimble than the public sector says SNP MSP
SNP MSP John Mason says Glasgow City Council has become more involved in engaging with homeless people to try and get them into accommodation.
Mr Mason says the public sector may be a bit more cumbersome and bureaucratic than the third sector which can be more nimble.
SNP MSP applauds organisations that help people
Ms Forbes says she is sure colleagues in the chamber will highlight specific examples of how faith organisations help people in various constituents.
The SNP MSP says there are happy ending stories concerning children in India and homeless people in Scotland who have been helped and that's thanks to those who help.
She says she applauds organisations that help people.
Church organisations and faith groups give almost £100m worth of time and resources
Volunteers from Scotland’s church organisations and faith groups are giving almost £100m worth of time and resources each year to help social action projects across the nation, says SNP MSP Kate Forbes.
Her parliamentary motion, which pays tribute to the Serve Scotland coalition, has been backed by a total of 32 cross-party MSPs.
'Many stop to help people and do not just walk on by'
SNP MSP Kate Forbes welcomes those in the gallery to the debate.
The SNP MSP says Jesus told the parable of the man who was left abandoned and wounded before the act of a good Samaritan who helped him and treated his wounds.
She says this story inspires many in churches today.
"Many stop to help people and do not just walk on by."
Background: Serve Scotland
Serve Scotland is a movement which champions good practice, shared vision and unity to empower local churches, organisations and communities to bring positive, transformational change in the lives of individuals, communities, and the nation.
SNP MSP leads debate on Serve Scotland
SNP MSP Kate Forbes will now lead a member's debate on Serve Scotland, the coalition of church-based community groups.
Ms Forbes will highlight the work of Serve Scotland including:
Decision time is brought forward to now!
Decision time is brought forward to now by the presiding officer, however there are no questions!
Justice secretary welcomes DCC Livingstone's decision to remain in post
SNP MSP Maree Todd asks if DCC Livingstone's decision to remain in post demonstrates the commitment to Police Scotland.
Mr Matheson says he welcomes DCC Livingstone's decision to remain in post and delay his retirement.
Justice secretary calls for the UK government to change the VAT rules for Police Scotland
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson calls for the UK government to change the VAT rules.
In June the Finance Minister Derek Mackay said he would put more pressure on the UK Treasury to scrap VAT bills for Scotland's police and fire services.
The organisations became liable for the tax after merging from regional into national bodies.
The Scottish government said it meant Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service still faced an annual VAT cost of about £35m.
The UK government said MSPs knew of the VAT implications before the mergers.
'People are jumping to conclusions over the chief constable'
SNP MSP Ben Macpherson asks if Mr Matheson agrees complaints made internally in Police Scotland should not be politicised.
Mr Matheson says it is an important point because some of the questions lead him to believe "people are jumping to conclusions over the chief constable."
"We should not jump to conclusions," he says.
Minister does not agree that merging railway policing should be stopped
Labour MSP Mary Fee calls for merging railway policing north of the border into Police Scotland to be stopped.
The minister disagrees but accepts there will be challenges.
MSPs have passed legislation aimed at merging railway policing north of the border into Police Scotland.
The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill is the first step towards the national force taking on the role of British Transport Police (BTP).
There had been a lengthy debate over the plan, with police bosses warning it could be "massively complicated" and "a real challenge".
The bill passed by 68 votes to 53, with the Greens backing the SNP.
'Crisis, what crisis?'
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says the statement can be categorised as "crisis, what crisis?"
Mr McArthur asks if Mr Matheson was involved in the chief constable's decision to step aside.
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson says he had not involvement in that decision and he will continue to give the SPA and Police Scotland the support he can during the process of investigating the complaint against the chief constable.
Minister concedes there is 'certainly room for improvement' in SPA scrutiny
Green MSP John Finnie says DCC Livingston is an extremely able officer who commands the respect of the force.
The former senior policeman says "I think the leadership team is sound."
Mr Finnie says what is not sound is the scrutiny at SPA level.
Mr Matheson says the review of the SPA will be available to the parliament in the autumn.
He says there is certainly room for improvement.
Labour MSP asks when information on retirement financial packages will be published
Labour MSP Claire Baker says in the four years of Police Scotland we have lost several senior staff members, calling it a "disgrace".
Ms Baker asks when the parliament will be told of the financial package that will be paid to the former SPA chief executive following his retirement and asks about the review into the gross misconduct allegations against the chief constable.
Mr Matheson says details of the financial package will be published once the chief executive has left the organisation.
The justice secretary says it is for the SPA board to decide on matters relating to gross misconduct allegations.
Justice secretary says he is confident the leadership team in Police Scotland
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson says he is confident the leadership team in Police Scotland will take the force forward.
Mr Matheson says there is a range of work being taken forward around some of the issues raised by Liam Kerr.
He points to the work under the direction of HMICS on call handling and the progress being made.
'There has been a catalogue of errors'
Tory MSP Liam Kerr thanks all Police Scotland officers and staff throughout the problems.
"There has been a catalogue of errors," says the Tory MSP.
He says surely the time is long overdue for the cabinet secretary to step up and take responsibility.
Mr Kerr says this structure was the "brain-child" of the SNP.
'There will be no gap in SPA leadership'
Background: Scottish police authority chief executive retires
The chief executive of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) is to retire early.
John Foley is expected to leave his position in October, when the SPA accounts are signed off.
A statement from the SPA said Mr Foley would be paid in lieu of his contractual notice as well as an early retirement payment.
Earlier this year, Scotland's police watchdog had criticised "dysfunctional" relationships at the top of the SPA.
A review by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland described a "fundamental weakness" at the board.
Background: MSPs 'should pick police authority head'
The four main opposition parties have united in a call for MSPs to be allowed to choose the next chairperson of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).
Andrew Flanagan resigned from the role in June after being heavily criticised by two Holyrood committees.
The Scottish government is due to interview candidates to replace Mr Flanagan next month.
But opposition parties want his successor to be appointed by the Scottish Parliament instead.
Scottish government is 'not unsympathetic' for parliament to have role in appointing SPA chair
Mr Matheson says: "Andrew Flanagan will leave his role as SPA Chair once his successor has been appointed and that process is well underway."
The minister says the Scottish government is not unsympathetic to the Parliament's wish to have a role in the appointment of the SPA Chair.
He says: "I will be in touch with justice spokespeople within the next few days to discuss what might be possible within the framework of legislation and the code."
Background: MSPs pass Scottish railway policing merger bill
In June MSPs passed legislation aimed at merging railway policing north of the border into Police Scotland.
The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill is the first step towards the national force taking on the role of British Transport Police (BTP).
There had been a lengthy debate over the plan, with police bosses warning it could be "massively complicated" and "a real challenge".
The bill passed by 68 votes to 53, with the Greens backing the SNP.
Labour and the Conservatives have opposed the merger and the bill throughout, and the Lib Dems - who had supported the legislation in the stage one vote in order to pursue amendments at committee stage - also voted against the bill.
Minister urges all members to show restraint
Mr Matheson turns to the complaints that have been made against the chief constable.
He says: "I am sure that members will understand that it would not be appropriate for me to comment on the specifics of any complaints while independent investigations are ongoing."
"I respect the Chief Constable's decision to request a temporary leave of absence."
The justice secretary urges all members to show restraint and avoid making assumptions about what the investigations may find or conclude.
He says he does not see any immediate impact on the programme to integrate the British Transport Police in Scotland into Police Scotland.
'As DCC designate, he has all the powers of the chief constable during his absence'
Mr Matheson says DCC Livingstone, Police Scotland's Deputy Chief Constable Designate, has over 25 years' experience in policing and is held in high regard by officers of all ranks. As DCC designate, he has all the powers of the chief constable during his absence.
The minister says: "As DCC designate, he has all the powers of the chief constable during his absence."
Background: Police Scotland deputy chief constable delays retirement
Police Scotland's most senior deputy chief constable, Iain Livingstone, has announced he has shelved his retirement plans.
It comes after the force's chief constable, Phil Gormley, was granted a period of special leave after allegations of gross misconduct.
Mr Gormley, who denies the allegations, is being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
Mr Livingstone said he would stay for the "foreseeable future".
The officer - one of Police Scotland's three deputy chief constables - was due to retire in the autumn, but wrote to the Scottish Police Authority and the justice secretary to confirm he would remain in post after Mr Gormley announced he was stepping aside.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is right for Mr Gormley to step aside while the investigation takes place.
And we're off.....
Mr Matheson says: "I am grateful for the opportunity to update Parliament on leadership in Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority following the announcement last week that the chief constable is to take a temporary leave of absence until investigations into his conduct conclude.
"I recognise that these investigations and his absence will create a degree of uncertainty.
"I am therefore pleased that Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has reconsidered his plans to retire in the Autumn and will continue in post to provide leadership to Police Scotland in the Chief Constable's absence."