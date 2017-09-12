Minister says no Holyrood consent for Brexit bill 'at this time'

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone was due to retire in the autumn

Police Scotland's most senior deputy chief constable, Iain Livingstone, has announced he has shelved his retirement plans.

It comes after the force's chief constable, Phil Gormley, was granted a period of special leave after allegations of gross misconduct.

Mr Gormley, who denies the allegations, is being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Mr Livingstone said he would stay for the "foreseeable future".

The officer - one of Police Scotland's three deputy chief constables - was due to retire in the autumn, but wrote to the Scottish Police Authority and the justice secretary to confirm he would remain in post after Mr Gormley announced he was stepping aside.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is right for Mr Gormley to step aside while the investigation takes place.