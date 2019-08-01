Scottish minister announces £96m of Fair Start Scotland contracts

BBC Copyright: BBC

Tory MSP Edward Mountain says the Highlands and Islands needs 20 radiologists and asks if this is the number the health secretary is working towards.

Ms Robison says this is why distribution of radiologists is important.

The health secretary says there has been a significant expansion to the the radiology workforce since 2007.

She says the RCR have accepted an invitation to sit on a board to take measures forward to further strengthen the radiology workforce.

Ms Robison says she looks forward to working closely with the RCR and health boards to further strengthen the radiology workforce.