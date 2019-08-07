MSPs pass Child Poverty (Scotland) Bill unanimously

bbc Copyright: bbc

That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 8 November 2017, a day when MSPs passed a Bill containing a series of new targets for the reduction of child poverty in Scotland.

The Child Poverty (Scotland) Bill sets out four statutory goals which the government is expected to hit by 2030.

It was brought forward in response to the repeal of sections of the UK Child Poverty Act, to reinstate the use of a set of income-based targets.

Equalities Secretary Angela Constance called the bill a "historic milestone" in the fight against poverty.

After a series of amendments were agreed, MSPs unanimously agreed to pass the bill, with the vote finishing 115 to nil.

We're back from 9am tomorrow morning as the Public Audit Committee takes evidence on NHS workforce planning.