Tory MSP calls for inquiry into justice secretary

The Scottish Conservatives demanded an independent investigation be carried out over Justice Secretary Michael Matheson preventing Scotland's top police officer from returning to work while misconduct allegations are being probed.
Tory MSP Margaret Mitchell claimed that intervention was "without doubt the most serious example of the SNP Government's abuse of power".
Mr Matheson had raised questions with watchdogs at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) after they informed him a decision had been made to end Chief Constable Phil Gormley's leave of absence.
Following the Justice Secretary's intervention, the decision was reversed - with Mr Gormley informed of this as he was travelling back to Scotland. M
Mr Matheson insisted to MSPs that what he had done had been "entirely legitimate".
Mental health strategy will tackle ACEs
Maureen Watt says the key focus of the mental health strategy is on prevention and early intervention.
She states many of its recommendations will reduce the incidence of ACEs.
The focus of the Scottish government is on all types of childhood adversity, she says, as part of the Getting It Right For Every Child (GIRFEC) agenda.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ms Watt says the maternity and neonatal care review will ensure children get the best start in life.
Home visits will offer further support to parents, she adds.
She confirms the Scottish government is looking at the best options for obtaining data on ACEs in Scotland.
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
That's all from Holyrood Live
That's all from Holyrood Live on 24 January 2018.
The Scottish Conservatives demanded an independent investigation be carried out over Justice Secretary Michael Matheson preventing Scotland's top police officer from returning to work while misconduct allegations are being probed.
Tory MSP Margaret Mitchell claimed that intervention was "without doubt the most serious example of the SNP Government's abuse of power".
Mr Matheson had raised questions with watchdogs at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) after they informed him a decision had been made to end Chief Constable Phil Gormley's leave of absence.
Following the Justice Secretary's intervention, the decision was reversed - with Mr Gormley informed of this as he was travelling back to Scotland. M
Mr Matheson insisted to MSPs that what he had done had been "entirely legitimate".
Mental health strategy will tackle ACEs
Maureen Watt says the key focus of the mental health strategy is on prevention and early intervention.
She states many of its recommendations will reduce the incidence of ACEs.
The focus of the Scottish government is on all types of childhood adversity, she says, as part of the Getting It Right For Every Child (GIRFEC) agenda.
Ms Watt says the maternity and neonatal care review will ensure children get the best start in life.
Home visits will offer further support to parents, she adds.
She confirms the Scottish government is looking at the best options for obtaining data on ACEs in Scotland.
Post update
'ACE's requires working jointly across services and sectors'
Mental Health Minister Maureen Watt says Sir Harry Burns has done a tremendous amount of work on identifying holes in children's brains due to ACE's.
Ms Watt says ACE's requires working jointly across services and sectors.
She says a number of ministers wanted to reply to this debate.
Ms watt highlights the impact early life adversity has on mental health and life wellbeing.
Cross-portfolio approach to ACEs required
SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon says preventing ACEs means tackling it from all sides - including from health, education, justice and many more sectors.
Schools can play a key role in building resilience of ACEs children, she argues.
Post update
'It is right the NHS is leading work in the long term impact of ACEs'
Green MSP Alison Johnstone says the long term impact of ACEs means it is important to get it right in the early years.
Ms Johnstone says it is right the NHS is leading work in the long term impact of ACEs.
"It really is time we shift the focuse of care from what is wrong with you, to what happened to you."
Post update
Post update
Post update
Background: NSPCC Scotland statistics on abuse
According to NSPCC Scotland...
Trauma recovery revolution is coming, says Lib Dems MSP
Lib Dems MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton says only two local authorities provided specific trauma services for children, according to NSPCC research.
He says students teachers should receive training in attachment disorder.
We are on the edge of an overdue period of revolution on trauma recovery, he says.
Post update
Tory MSP calls for Scottish ACE survey
Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour says childhood trauma often manifests as bad behaviour at school.
He calls on the Scottish government to introduce a Scottish ACE survey, as currently exist in England and Wales.
"ACE should not be seen as someone's destiny or defining someone for the rest of their life."
Post update
Tomorrow's member's debate looks like being a 'claim the credit rush'
Background: Scotland to ban electric shock dog collars
Background: Smacking to be banned in Scotland
Smacking children is to be banned in Scotland, the Scottish government confirmed in October.
The move would make the country the first part of the UK to outlaw the physical punishment of children.
Ministers had previously said they did not support parents using physical chastisement, but had "no plans" to bring forward legislation of their own.
But the government has now confirmed it will ensure a bill lodged by Green MSP John Finnie will become law.
Read more.
Post update
SNP MSP says there mus resources there to tackle child protection and early intervention
SNP MSP Fulton Macgregor says that when he was social worker the thing he most encountered was domestic violence.
Mr Macgregor says where there is more deprivation there is likely to be more referrals as parents are stressed out.
He welcomes John Finnie's member's bill to ban smacking.
The SNP MSP says there must be resources there to tackle child protection and early intervention across the boards.