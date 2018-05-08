Holyrood overhauls Budget scrutiny process
Summary
- The Justice Committee takes evidence on the Management of Offenders (Scotland) Bill
- The Scottish government leads a debate on a national investment bank
- Changes to the Scottish Budget process are discussed
- Dog attack figures are debated
MSPs have overhauled the Scottish Parliament's budget process to increase scrutiny as it gains more tax raising and spending powers.
It follows the publication of a report by the Budget Process Review Group last year.
The changes will see the Scottish government provide long-term plans for public finances beyond the financial year and will give committee's more influence over spending plans.
In addition, the parliament also backed an implementation plan for the creation of the Scottish National Investment Bank.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown confirmed the Scottish government would accept all the recommendations set out by Tesco Bank chief executive Benny Higgins in his report on the bank.
Minister happy for Holyrood committee to look into Control of Dogs Act 2010
Ms Ewing says if the Public Audit and Post Legislative Scrutiny Committee decides to look into the 2010 Act the government would be happy with this.
The minister reminds members the government undertook a consultation in 2013 on dog licensing and dog muzzling, citing the opposition to both.
Tory MSP Liz Smith argues there is new technology through microchipping which can be used to control dogs and the responsbility of owners.
Ms Smith asks if the government would look at this.
The minister accepts tecchnology has moved on but does not commit to look into it.
Ms Ewing concludes by asserting the 2010 Act may be ripe for post legislative scrutiny.
Minister praises SNP MSPs for work on Control of Dogs Act
Community Safety and Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing reminds us that it was Alex Neil that brought forward the original Control of Dogs Bill, before Christine Grahame took over due to his elevation to minister.
Ms Ewing says the eventual Act led to dog control notices, which she argues are being used more and more.
The minister accepts there is a wide variation in the use of these powers by local authorities and pledges to write to all 32 to find out what each is doing.
She tells the chamber she will seek a meeting with the CWU union to discuss there concerns.
'I cannot stress how important this issue is'
Tory MSP Liz Smith echoes SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson, both of whom have been attacked by dogs.
However Ms Smith says far worse than being attacked was witnessing a councillor colleague being savaged by a dog, which left her in hospital for some time.
The councillor was left scarred for life, she explains.
"I cannot stress how important this issue is," Ms Smith says.
Dog attacks on postal workers increasing says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Johann Lamont says dog attacks on postal workers are increasing, partly due to an increase in face-to-face action when signatures are required.
She calls for consideration of the Communication Workers Union's suggestions on responsible dog ownership.
Ms Lamont urges the Scottish government to launch a review into the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act.
Background: Dumfries man jailed following dog bite attacks
A man was jailed for six months after his Staffordshire cross terrier attacked two women and a policeman, we reported in October.
The women, aged 73 and 62, were at a chemist's in Dumfries when Stuart McNeillie came in with the dog.
It bit one woman, causing her to fall and strike her head on a glass panel, and then bit the other woman. Two days later it bit a police officer.
McNeillie, 34, of Dumfries, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.
Tory MSP welcomes review of Control of Dogs Act
Tory MSP Finlay Carson argues the Act passed in 2010 has not led to a law that is effective in bringing about more responsible dog ownership.
Mr Carson highlights a shocking case from Dumfries where two women aged 73 and 62 were bitten by a dog.
A police officer was also bitten he explains.
A review of the Control of Dogs Act is welcome, says Mr Carson.
MSP behind Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act backs review
SNP MSP Christine Grahame confirms she was the member in charge of the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act as it passed through parliament.
She says the number of dog control notices have increased but to be effective, the public must know it is the law, there must be enough dog wardens at local authorities and these personnel must be trained in dog behaviour.
The legislation has failed on all three counts, Ms Grahame argues.
"I welcome post-legislative scrutiny and review," she adds.
The SNP MSP also calls for funding the properly publicise the legislation.
Another Bill she is currently bringing forward is one on responsible dog ownership, which she hopes will also lead to a decrease in attacks.
Authorities must be given additional powers says Mr Neil
The SNP MSP states the emotional trauma of a dog attack is difficult to deal with because it is ongoing - from the actual attack, to healthcare, to scarring.
We need a fundamental review of current legislation, particularly of but not exclusive to the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010, he argues.
Authorities must be given additional enforcement powers where necessary, Mr Neil adds.
Current powers in the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act not powerful enough
Mr Neil argues the lack of consisitency from local authorities in the response to dog attacks in Scotland is not good enough.
The SNP MSP insists the current powers in the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act are not powerful enough.
The problem is getting worse and he reiterates that:
He posits that it is the first bite that should be punished.
Background: Girl, 9, needed surgery after dog attack in Ayrshire
A nine-year-old girl was recovering from surgery after being bitten by a dog in Ayrshire at the start of this year.
She was walking with her mother on Croy Shore in Maybole on Friday 5 January when a black shaggy dog ran towards her, bit her on the leg and ran off.
Her mother dressed the wound at home but the injury required surgery two days later.
Police Scotland appealed to anyone who witnessed the attack or saw the dog in the area at the time to come forward.
Less than 10% of dog attacks lead to control notices says SNP MSP
SNP MSP Alex Neil praises Radio Clyde, the Scottish Society for the Protection of Animals, the Communication Workers Union and the victims and families of victims of dog attacks for bringing the problem to the fore.
Not only is the problem of dog attacks persisting, it is getting worse, Mr Neil argues.
He points to health board figures which suggest there are 4,000 attacks a year.
Less than 10% of the incidents lead to dog control notice, suggesting the 2010 Act is not being implemented properly, the MSP states.
Background: Scottish hospitals see 80% increase in dog attack victims
Emergency admissions to Scottish hospitals after a dog attack rose 80% in 10 years, according to NHS figures in February 2017.
There were 363 cases in 2005-2006, compared with 652 admissions in 2014-2015.
The figures emerged two days after a couple in charge of a dog which attacked two women in separate incidents were jailed.
Leeane McHugh, 35, and Patrick Maher, 46, had previously admitted separate dangerous dog charges.
The second victim of the couple's Japanese Akita was 60-year-old Sylvia Baillie, who was bitten on the cheek at her Paisley home in July 2016.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's Timeline programme, Ms Baille said the couple and their dog had been in her house after a funeral.
Dog attack debate begins
SNP MSP Alex Neil now leads a members' debate on dog attack figures.
His motion:
Rest of decision time
MSPs have backed changes to the Scottish Budget process as set out in a new written agreement mentioned in the Budget Process Reform Group's report, as well as new standing orders.
Members have also backed a legislative consent memorandum for the Holocaust (Return of Cultural Objects) (Amendment) Bill.
Decision time for Scottish National Investment Bank
The Scottish Conservatives' amendment is backed unanimously.
The Scottish Labour amendment is defeated, with 19 votes for and 91 against.
The Scottish Green amendment is also defeated, with 26 votes for and 84 against.
The Scottish government's motion, as amended, is agreed unanimously.
Point of order addressed
Scottish Green Party co-convener Patrick Harvie raises a point of order arguing that there will not be a draft budget process in future.
Mr Harvie argues the repalcement scrutiny must be as robust as possible.
The Green MSP asks the presiding officer to confirm that when a committee agrees a reasoned amendment to the budget at Stage One, they will be allocated adequate time.
Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh assures the member that he is sympathetic to the point raised.
Mr Macintosh points out any reasoned amendment would have to have cross party support.
Standing order changes explained
Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee convener Clare Haughey explains the changes to standard orders ensure there will be a Budget debate slot prior to stage one.
The lodging of the Budget Bill must also be done prior to Christmas recess, she says, and there will also be new deadlines for proposing amendments.
Deputy convener welcomes government long term view of sustainability of its finances
Finance and Constitution Committee deputy convener Adam Tomkins begins the closing speech of this short debate, by reiterating thanks to the budget review group.
Mr Tomkins says under this agreement the government will provide a long term view of the sustainability of its finances.
He argues the increased fiscal powers significantly empowers ministers, but there must also be increased scrutiny from the parliament as a result.
That's what these budget process changes are here to address, he adds.
Scottish Green co-convener calls for scrutiny of opposition proposals
Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie welcomes year-round scrutiny, claiming this is a return to the longer term scrutiny previously used by Holyrood.
It is important committee's feel able to comment on both spending and taxing aspects of the Budget, he argues.
Mr Harvie also suggests opposition party proposals are subject to fair scrutiny given the fact the Scottish government is a minority government and therefore reliant on other party's votes.
Importance of appropriate scrutiny of budget process stressed by Labour MSP
Labour MSP James Kelly echoes the words of Bruce Crawford in thanking the work of the budget review group.
Mr Kelly argues the changes to the budget process are important due to the tax changes at Holyrood.
The Labour MSP believes the mechanisms put forward by the review group are very important.
He posits that it is important there is appropriate scrutiny of the budget process.
Tory MSP urges chamber to be mindful of extra burden on committees
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser says changes to the UK Budget in November meant it tied the Scottish parliament to producing its Budget in December.
This left only a few weeks for scrutiny, he explains.
A key recommendation of the review group was year-round scrutiny to respond to this, Mr Fraser notes.
But we should be mindful of the additional burden this places on committees, he adds.
The Tory MSP concludes by welcoming the new written agreement and standing orders.
'Clearly the recommendations going forward will require everyone's participation'
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay welcomes the work of the committee and the review group.
Mr Mackay confirms he has a great deal of confidence in the recommendations going forward.
The minister argues it is right the budget process is updated and that the written agreement is updated in the most substantial way since the creation of the parliament.
"Clearly the recommendations going forward will require everyone's participation," explains Mr Mackay.
The minister concludes stating he looks forward to working with the committee on the new budget process this year.
Biggest change to Budget scrutiny process since devolution
Finance and Constitution Committee convener Bruce Crawford says the report from the budget process review group marks the biggest overhaul of the Budget at the Scottish parliament since devolution.
With more tax raising powers and spending powers due to be devolved, it was only appropriate to reconsider scrutiny of the Budget Mr Crawford says.
The convener says the changes mean:
Background: Experts call for 'substantial change' to Scots budget process
An expert review group called for a "substantial change" to the way the Scottish government sets its budget in June 2017.
A budget process review group was set up in 2016 in light of Scotland's newly devolved fiscal powers, comprising government and parliament officials and external financial experts.
They recommended a "cultural change" to a system with more of a long-term focus and more power for the parliament.
The group's final report suggests an "all year round" approach to budgeting and scrutiny, with the government publishing a medium-term financial strategy each spring and data on Scottish tax revenue each autumn.
Brief debate on changes to the Budget process
Finance and Constitution Committee convener Bruce Crawford will briefly explain changes to the written agreement on the budget process between the Scottish government and the committee.
At decision time MSPs will be asked to pass the changes, which should allow broader scrutiny of the process as Scotland gains more powers over finances.
New investment bank must be 'bold and ambitious' reiterates minister
Economy Secretary Keith Brown thinks the consensus might become more elusory as the process of establishing the Scottish national investment bank gets underway.
Mr Brown reitertates his earlier point that the new bank must be "bold and ambitious".
He argues Tory MSP Dean Lockhart answered the question, which government strategy would he like to see go, with the reply "inclusive growth".
Mr Lockhart intervenes to point out the government has no seperate definition of "inclusive growth" and this indicates "muddled thinking".
Mr Brown hits back arguing the Scottish Tories cannot come up with a cohesive economic policy.
The economy secretary accepts commentators have said there is clutter in the Scottish economy and he calls for general discussion on this issue.
Careful consideration must be given to avoid duplication says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser says the SNP has failed to fulfill five of its own targets on the economy.
The £80bn figure cited by Tory MSPs today is an accumulative total of this, he states.
We hope the Scottish National Investment Bank is more successful than the Scottish growth scheme, Mr Fraser says, arguing none of the latter has been spent.
Careful consideration must be given towards what the new bank will do and what existing bodies already do, the Tory MSP argues.
On Labour's call for a Scottish industrial strategy, he argues that the Scottish government should instead work under the UK industrial strategy.
On the Green's amendment, Mr Fraser suggests this will tie the hands of the bank and the Green Investment Bank already exists to do much of what the party seeks.
'No more announcements please, I'm growing old waiting for this bank'
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie says it is clear there is support for the Scottish national investment bank across the chamber.
Ms Baillie explains that the bank is necessary because the Scottish economy is in trouble.
She welcomes the bank's board will be gender balanced and will face equality impact assessments.
The Labour MSP suggests people expect both governments to deliver for Scotland's economy.
She makes a plea: "No more announcements please, I'm growing old waiting for this bank."
Ministers on the SNP front bench shout "never, never".
Ms Baillie graciously accepts that compliment.
'The fetishisation of growth is the economics of the past not of the future'
Green MSP Andy Wightman welcomes the cross-party backing of the creation of the Scottish national investment bank.
He says the plans must be carefully scrutinised over the next few years, particularly to respond to concerns raised about the cluttered policy landscape.
Mr Wightman criticises the Scottish Conservatives' estimate that Scotland has lost out on £80bn-worth of economic growth, suggesting sums were being counted twice.
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart intervenes to explain the bulk of that figure is to do with missed productivity targets.
Growth is a redundant concept when talking about a sustainable economy, the Green MSP suggests.
"The fetishisation of growth is the economics of the past not of the future."
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie asks if growth is not desirable at all.
Mr Wightman responds that the way we measure growth is "flawed".
Background: Scottish business confidence hits three-year high
Research by the Bank of Scotland suggests business confidence in Scotland was at its highest level in more than three years at the start of 2018.
Its PMI survey found higher staffing levels and a return to growth in the private sector in January, compared with the previous month.
In the service sector, employers reported that successful tendering had contributed to higher order intakes.
Regional director Fraser Sime said optimism was at a 43-month high.
Background: Survey suggests Scottish business investment is 'rising'
Levels of investment are rising across Scottish businesses amid growing expectations of a strong year, according to a new economic survey.
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) found that many firms were looking to invest in capital and training to improve their prospects.
This was despite some sectors remaining "fragile" in terms of overall business confidence.
A total of 385 firms responded to SCC's latest quarterly economic indicator.
