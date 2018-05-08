Holyrood overhauls Budget scrutiny process

Andrew Cowan/PA

MSPs have overhauled the Scottish Parliament's budget process to increase scrutiny as it gains more tax raising and spending powers.

It follows the publication of a report by the Budget Process Review Group last year.

The changes will see the Scottish government provide long-term plans for public finances beyond the financial year and will give committee's more influence over spending plans.

In addition, the parliament also backed an implementation plan for the creation of the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown confirmed the Scottish government would accept all the recommendations set out by Tesco Bank chief executive Benny Higgins in his report on the bank.