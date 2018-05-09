Families to be involved in NHS Tayside mental health probe
Summary
- The Education Committee continues its inquiry on attainment and child poverty
- Hepatitis C is the focus of a lunchtime members' debate
- Health and sport ministers are quizzed in portfolio questions
- Scottish Labour leads a debate on the NHS Tayside mental health inquiry and waiting times
- Ending the day is a members' debate on road conditions
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
That's all from Holyrood Live
That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 9 May 2018.
Health Secretary Shona Robison agreed the independent inquiry into mental health services in NHS Tayside must have the confidence and involvement of the families of the suicide victims right from the start.
The health secretary also agreed to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar's call for five principles to underpin the inquiry, including a genuinely independent chair and inclusion of the families throughout.
Scottish Labour's health spokesperson welcomed the health secretary widening the terms of the inquiry beyond Carseview Centre to NHS Tayside mental health services generally.
MSPs also agreed to vote next Tuesday on whether to back the UK government's Brexit bill.
The Scottish government said it would not recommend consent unless more amendments are made to the Westminster Bill concerning devolved powers.
The UK government said "significant changes" had already been made.
The Welsh government has agreed to a deal, but Scottish ministers said there was still a "key sticking point" around consent.
'We're putting our money where our mouth is'
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf agrees with Rachael Hamilton that evey MSP will have had complaints about potholes.
Mr Yousaf points out his responsbiliity is the 3,500 km of the trunk network across Scotland.
The minister cites £8.2bn investment into this since 2007 and an increase in the trunk road budget of £65m in 2018-19.
The minister says: "We're putting our money where our mouth is in terms of the trunk road network."
Mr Yousaf points out additional money, to the amount of £6.5m, has gone to carriageway maintenance due to the extreme weather this winter.
He points out local authorities have to reflect really hard on where they spend money over the years.
The minster pledges to work with councils on this issue and respond to individual pot hole complaints from MSPs.
That concludes this meeting of the parliament.
If you were wondering what the first Christine Grahame 'sass' was.........
Background: Civil engineering boss offers free pothole filling service
The boss of a Scottish civil engineering firm has become the guardian angel of his council's roads by filling in potholes for free.
Mark Armstrong realised he could help cash-strapped Highland Council by using leftover asphalt from road laying jobs his staff had completed elsewhere.
Now he fills in potholes in his local area, paying his workers for the extra time required.
He claims it benefits his business by saving him money in vehicle repairs.
Mr Armstrong, who owns MA Ventures and employs 15 people in Alness, Easter Ross, told the BBC Scotland News website: "I had a couple of incidents with potholes which caused significant damage to our vehicles."
Read more here.
Background: Freezing temperatures 'will cause more potholes'
Freezing temperatures will lead to more potholes on UK roads, as snow and ice break up road surfaces, says the RAC.
It says the extreme cold weather has caused freezing water to get into cracks on already bad road surfaces.
Driving into potholes can break suspension springs, damage shock absorbers and distort wheels.
In Scotland, local authorities were given £10.4bn this year and the Scottish government says it is up to them to manage their own budgets.
A spokeswoman said the government has said it is open to discussions about the costs linked to the severe weather.
Labour MSP bemoans the 'plague of potholes on Scotland's roads'
Labour MSP Colin Smyth begins by pointing out there are few issues raised as often to him, and as passionately, as potholes.
Mr Smyth bemoans the plague of potholes on Scotland's roads.
The Labour MSP points to jobs being haemorrhaged at local authorities in the thousands.
Background: Potholes send breakdown figures flying
In January the BBC reported that the number of drivers breaking down after hitting potholes had seen a "concerning" rise, according to the RAC.
The RAC saw an 11% jump in breakdowns caused by poor quality roads in the last three months of 2017.
The firm blamed snow and icy conditions, and warned many roads are "hanging in the balance" if conditions are particularly cold or wet in spring.
Drivers can face a bill of hundreds of pounds if their cars hit a pothole.
SNP MSP welcomes Renfrewshire road repairs
SNP MSP Tom Arthur points to £7.2m being put in a road repair problem in Renfrewshire by the council.
He outlines the roads which are to be improved.
Motion highlights pot hole 'crisis'
Ms Hamilton also points to a report from confused.com report which claims:
Ms Hamilton says the recent severe weather has now made repair almost impossible, meaning that Scotland’s roads are now facing a crisis
Tory MSP outlines her plan for a pothole fund of £100m
Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton begins by stating Scotland' roads are chronically underfunded.
Ms Hamilton points out recent statistics suggesting more than a quarter of country roads were in an unsatisfactory state.
The Tory MSP outlines her plan for a pothole fund of £100m over the next Scottish parliament.
This would lead to a road network fit for purpose, she argues.
We must deal with the national shame that is Scotland's road, Mr Hamilton concludes.
Tory MSP highlights 'serious issues with Scotland's roads'
Ms Hamilton uses her motion to highilght "serious issues with Scotland’s roads".
The Tory MSP says ;they have considerably deteriorated following the recent extreme weather, with new potholes being created and existing ones becoming worse.
She points to recent statistics which she says suggest that more than a quarter of the country's roads are in an unsatisfactory state.
The Tory MSP also says:
Here's the motion for the debate.............
Condition of Scotland's roads debate
Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton will now lead a member's debate on the condition of Scotland's roads.
Waiting times amendment and motion backed unanimously
The Scottish government's amendment the Scottish Labour's motion on waiting times is agreed unanimously.
Scottish Labour's motion as amended is then also agreed.
MSPs unanimously back amendments and amended motion to NHS Tayside inquiry debate
Early access to treatment is key to tackling health inequalities says Labour MSP
Mr Stewart says NHS staff work tirelessly to ensure under-staffing and under-resourcing does not impact patient care.
However, it has led to increases in waiting times.
The Labour MSP also expresses concern about differences in life expectancy and healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived communities.
Early access to treatment is key to tackling this gap, he says.
The member concludes by quoting Nye Bevan.
Background: Scotland's health 'is not improving', auditors warn
Last October we reported that Scotland's health "is not improving" as the NHS faces "significant challenges".
The warning came from Audit Scotland, whose annual report lists concerns over missed targets, longer waiting times, "stalled" improvements and growing pressure on budgets.
Scottish Labour renewed its calls for Health Secretary Shona Robison to quit in light of the report.
Ms Robison insisted that "significant" improvements have been made, while stressing that there was "no quick fix".
The Scottish government published its "blueprint" for the future of the NHSin December 2016, aiming to treat people closer to home rather than in hospital.
Read more here.
Background: Initiative aims to cut NHS Scotland waiting times
A new initiative aimed at cutting NHS waiting times has been announced by the Scottish government.
The move will see a group of experts help health boards improve the management of planned operations and outpatient appointments.
It was announced as statistics showed an increase in the number of people waiting too long for treatment.
The data showed that the 18-week referral to treatment target was met for 84.8% of patients in June.
Behind every delay is an individual often suffering anxiety, pain and distress
Labour MSP David Stewart points out waiting times are always difficult for patients.
Mr Stewart says many people feel let down by the system.
He argues that behind every delay is an individual often suffering anxiety, pain and distress.
The Labour MSP points out a case of an octogenarian having to wait 11 months for a cataract operation.
Minister says government will respond to constructive criticism
Ms Campbell says the £200m to be invested in elective centres will take some pressure of waiting times.
The Scottish government will listen and respond to constructive concerns about the NHS, the minister says.
She criticises Labour MSPs for not bringing forward remedies to concerns.
Background: Scottish NHS waiting times performance at record low
Last November we reported that the number of Scottish NHS patients waiting longer than 18 weeks for treatment to begin has reached its highest level in six years.
The figures showed that just 81.4% of patients met the referral to treatment target in September.
This was below the 90% goal set by the Scottish government - and the worst performance since the target was introduced in 2011.
There was also a big rise in people waiting for key diagnostic tests.
And the number of people waiting more than the 12 week target for outpatient appointments, and for inpatient and day case treatment, has also increased over the past year.
Minster highlights revision of Charter of Patient's Rights and Responsibilities
Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell highlights the challenges the NHS and society now face.
Ms Campbell argues the Scottish government is meeting these challenges by investment and reform.
The minister accepts that sometimes things fall below the standards we expect, as evinced by today's contributions in the chamber.
This will be advised in the revision of the Charter of Patient's Rights and Responsibilities and its guidance, she points out.
Fundamental principle should not have required opposition debate says Tory MSP
Closing for the Scottish Conservatives, Brian Whittle MSP says NHS boards must communicate accurate waiting times to patient.
Confirming his party will back Labour's motion, he argues it should not take an opposition debate to get across such a fundamental principle.
We do need to address waiting times and we could have been debating how best to do that, he says.
Instead Labour has had to use a debate to discuss an issue the Scottish government has already agreed to in law, Mr Whittle states.
The fact that it had to be raised should be of concern to all, he concludes.
Background: NHS Scotland boss says sorry to patients waiting for treatment
Last November the chief executive of the NHS in Scotland, Paul Gray, said sorry to those patients who have had to wait longer than they should for treatment.
He made his apology during an evidence session to MSPs on Holyrood's health committee.
Last week watchdog Audit Scotland reported that the Scottish NHS had met only one of its eight key waiting time targets last year.
MSPs also heard from Scotland's Health Secretary Shona Robison.
She said she wanted all patients to be treated quickly and efforts were being made to improve the system in order to cut the amount of time patients wait.
Lib Dem MSP calls for better expectation management
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton tells the chamber of an elderly constituent who was suspected of having mouth cancer.
The communication she received telling her it would be nine months before she could be seen indicated at the top that the letter itself had been delayed by two months, he reveals.
Expectation management is key Mr Cole Hamilton says, arguing patients will tolerate delays if the NHS is transparent about them.
Background: NHS targets need to follow ‘whole journey of care’
Targets in the health service should take into account the bigger picture and not just focus on "thin slices" of a process.
Sir Harry Burns, Scotland's former chief medical officer, had been tasked with reviewing the issue.
In his report Targets and Indidicators in Health and Social Care in Scotland, he described some targets as "heavy handed".
The Health Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the review - saying targets needed to remain in place but they had to be more sophisticated.
The Scotsman reported that Sir Harry Burns said a flagship NHS guarantee which enshrines patient waiting times in law was a mistake.
His report says his report calls for a broader approach to healthcare and understanding what makes people unwell in the first place, rather than just focusing on narrow targets.
Read more of the Scotsman's article here.
Severe delays have an impact on those who have to wait
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer agrees the majority of people do receive treatment in 12 weeks, but adds this is far from the reality for everyone.
Severe delays have an impact on those who have to wait, Mr Greer adds.
The Green MSP cites a case where a patients had to wait nine months for an operation, with the anxiety being increased because the person was originally reassured they would be seen within four months.
He calls for money to be well spent in the NHS and to ensure it matches demand.
Background: What are Scotland's waiting time standards?
Under the referral to treatment standard, a least 90% of patients should receive all of the following within 18 weeks of being referred to a hospital:
The 90% target has not been met since July 2014, with a steady decline in performance recorded since then.
Health boards are also required to ensure that patients are seen at an outpatient appointment within 12 weeks of receiving a referral.
And patients needing one of eight key diagnostic tests, including checks for cancer, should receive the test and their results within six weeks of referral.
As well as these standards, the Patient Rights (Scotland) Act 2011 sets out a 12 weeks legal guarantee for inpatient and day case treatment.
The latest figures reported in the BBC:
Tory MSP insists patients must be given realistic waiting times
"The treatment time guarantee has failed so many patients in Scotland," states Mr Briggs.
Clinicians want to see a focus on best outcomes and ensure all patients are communicated with on a transparent basis, he argues.
Mr Briggs demands a total improvement and renewed focus on patients recieving the treatment they need.
They need to be given realistic waiting times, he concludes.
Lack of workforce plan runs through NHS failings says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Miles Briggs says the SNP's rhetoric on the NHS has failed to match reality for day care patients.
One fifth of all eligible patients are having to wait more than 12 weeks, he claims.
NHS Lothian is the worse performing in Scotland on this, reflecting wider problems with capacity in the health board, Mr Briggs argues.
The Tory MSP takes the failure to put in place a proper workforce plan as the thread that runs through NHS failings.
Health secretary hits back at Labour over 'misrepresenting' cancer waiting times report
Ms Robison goes on to agree that communication with patients is crucial and says this will be improved by the Charter of Rights and Responsibilities.
The health secretary highlights £200m ear-marked for the lifetime of this parliament to be invested in the expansion of the elective capacity for routine operations.
Ms Robison says honesty goes both ways, criticising Labour for misrepresenting a report from cancer clinicians last week.
The health secretary insists the 31 weeks and 62 weeks waiting time targets are being retained as the report makes clear.
She points out that clinicians were very angry this report had been misrepresented by Labour, quoting disappointment from a cancer doctor.
Here's the government amendment......
Nine in ten patients treated within 12 week guarantee says cabinet secretary
Health Secretary Shona Robison accepts some standards have not been met.
However, she highlights nine in ten people - roughly 1.5 million patients - have been treated within the target since the introduction of the 12 week guarantee.
The Scottish government is committed to shifting the balance of spend away from acute settings and towards primary care, Ms Robison says.
The minister also confirms she had told all health boards that excessive waits must be eradicated.
Regarding communication with patients, she says boards have a duty to make it clear to patients they are covered by the guarantee but they are also meant to be kept informed of any delays.
Patients 'let down and left in limbo' says Labour MSP
Every single day, individuals are being "let down and left in limbo", Scottish Labour's health spokesperson says.
He raises the case of one of his constituents waiting for orthopaedic surgery, who was told in a letter there was a 12 week waiting time guarantee.
After those 12 weeks passed with no word, the patient was then informed the real wait could be 40 weeks, Mr Sarwar reveals.
Nearly 100,000 patients will have received similar letters and false hope, he states.
"A breach of a guarantee and a breach of trust."
He welcomes the Scottish government's commitment to be more honest with patients in communications in the future.
However, the Labour MSP argues that if the NHS was not failing patients the Scottish government would not have to alter guidance on communications in the first place.
Here is Labour's motion
Tens of thousands of patients waiting much longer than 12 week guarantee
Labour MSP Anas Sarwar asks: "When is a guarantee not a guarantee?"
Mr Sarwar answers his own question: "Apparently when this government and this health secretary gives you one."
Scottish Labour's health spokesperson tells the chamber tens of thousands of Scottish patients are waiting much longer than the 12 week guarantee Shona Robison and Nicola Sturgeon gave to them.
The waiting times guarantee has been breached 120,000 times, he outlines.
Scottish Labour move on to a debate on waiting times