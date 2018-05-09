Families to be involved in NHS Tayside mental health probe

That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 9 May 2018.

Health Secretary Shona Robison agreed the independent inquiry into mental health services in NHS Tayside must have the confidence and involvement of the families of the suicide victims right from the start.

The health secretary also agreed to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar's call for five principles to underpin the inquiry, including a genuinely independent chair and inclusion of the families throughout.

Scottish Labour's health spokesperson welcomed the health secretary widening the terms of the inquiry beyond Carseview Centre to NHS Tayside mental health services generally.

bbc Campaigning families of people who took their own lives were in the public gallery for the debate at Holyrood

MSPs also agreed to vote next Tuesday on whether to back the UK government's Brexit bill.

The Scottish government said it would not recommend consent unless more amendments are made to the Westminster Bill concerning devolved powers.

The UK government said "significant changes" had already been made.

The Welsh government has agreed to a deal, but Scottish ministers said there was still a "key sticking point" around consent.