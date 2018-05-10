Mundell insists still time for Brexit deal
Summary
- The Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny Committee take evidence from NHS Scotland's chief exec on NHS Tayside's finances
- The first minister is quizzed during FMQs
- Scottish Secretary David Mundell discusses article 50 negotiations with the Europe Committee
- The Scottish government leads a debate on energy efficiency
MSPs recommend withholding consent on Brexit bill
Holyrood's Finance and Constitution Committee has recommended that the parliament does not consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill unless a political solution can be found.
In its report published earlier today, the committee has called for reciprocal political commitments to ensure parity between the UK and Scottish governments.
The report also calls for the removal of Clause 11 and Schedule 3 of the Bill.
Speaking at Holyrood's Europe Committee shortly after publication, Scottish secretary David Mundell insisted efforts would still be made to attain consent.
The final vote on the consent memorandum for the EU Withdrawal Bill takes place on Tuesday.
The three Scottish Conservative members of the finance committee dissented from its recommendations on reciprocal commitments and Clause 11.
BreakingMSPs back change to government's energy efficiency target date
The blue text is the Scottish Conservative's amendment, while red text is Scottish Labour's.
Crucially, this means MSPs have backed a change to the target date - calling instead for all homes reach EPC C rating by 2030 "where feasibly possible".
This is ten years earlier than the Scottish government has proposed.
BreakingThe government motion, as amended by Labour and Tories, agreed to
The government amendment, crucially amended by Labour and the Tories, is agreed to with 65 MSPs voting for it and with 59 against.
MSPs also agree the Labour amendment
MSPs also agree the Labour amendment, with 64 MSPs agreeing to it and with 60 against.
MSPs agree the Tory amendment
MSPs agree the Tory amendment, with 64 MSPs agree to it and 60 vote against.
Decision time
MSPs vote on the motion and amendments from the energy efficiency debate.
Fuel poor households to reach EPC C by 2030 says minister
Mr Wheelhouse points to some examples of rural projects, including solar panels on Stirling.
The SME loan fund with cashback can incentivise small businesses to invest in energy efficiency measures, he suggests.
The minister insists all fuel poor households will reach EPC band C by 2030 and EPC band B by 2040.
We are working on the basis of an all-Scotland programme but we will target deprived areas, he explains.
Investing in energy efficiency is classic form of preventative spending says minister
Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse is heartened there is agreement the government is doing the right thing, although he accepts there is not agreement about the way the government is doing it.
Mr Wheelhouse stresses the route map is not the end but the beginning.
He argues this is not just about public investment, but also private and third sector investment too.
Investing in energy efficiency is a classic form of preventative spending, the minister tells the chamber.
Mr Wheelhouse argues £500m being spent to tackle fuel poverty by 2021 is ambitious.
Tory MSP calls for EPC C target to be brought forward to 2030
Tory MSP Donald Cameron says the report lacks in ambition and reiterates his party's call for the EPC C target to be brought forward by ten years to 2030.
This is a pressing issue and deserves swifter action, he argues.
Mr Cameron argues there is a lack of awareness among the public of energy efficient schemes, indicating problems with communication.
The Tory MSP outlines links between fuel poverty and health, adding there are "immeasurable benefits" to improving energy efficiency.
He concludes with a call to diversify the way homes are heated.
Labour MSP calls for more ambition to end fuel poverty
Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald says today MSPs have been talking about the vision of the Energy Efficient Scotland route map, that by 2040 Scotland's houses will be warmer, greener and more efficient.
The debate has been how much warmer, how much greener, how much more efficient and do we have to wait until 2040, he posits.
He calls for more ambition from the government to end fuel poverty, as reflected in the Labour amendment.
The route map itself must have more ambition.
SEEP must reflect lived experience says Green MSP
Green MSP Mark Ruskell calls for SEEP (Scotland's Energy Efficiency Programme) to reflect the lived experiences of fuel poverty for people across Scotland.
We must get the communications right, he adds.
SEEP must also address the needs of rural communities Mr Ruskell argues.
Lost in the debate? Here's a route map of the route map........
Tackling fuel poverty and reducing emissions are the two key objectives of the Scottish government's energy efficiency plans.
The Energy Efficient Scotland: Route Map, published at the start of this month, sets out an ambition to ensure all homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rate of C or above by 2040.
In doing so, the Scottish government hopes this will remove poor energy efficiency as a driver of fuel poverty.
The strategy also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in residential and service sectors by 23% and 59% respectively between 2015 and 2032.
Read the route map here.
Background: Report sets out options for Scottish government-owned energy firm
Scottish ministers are weighing options for setting up a new state-owned company that would supply household power and could invest in renewable energy.
The model set out in a consultancy report could extend in the long term to providing broadband.
One of the options is for a national provider to sell electricity and gas through local councils.
The plans have been drawn up by consultancy EY.
It follows First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's pledge last October to set up a household energy supplier.
The report estimated the cost of setting up the company could be up to £3.5m, with first year running costs at £9m.
However, it has warned that there is already tough competition on price, with 42 rival companies in the Scottish market.
Read more.
Lib Dem MSP urges minister to reconsider rural poverty aspects
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur agrees with his colleagues that having energy efficiency as a national priority requires the funding behind it.
He notes his constituency - Orkney - has the accolade of having the highest rate of fuel poverty, in part because it is off the grid.
We need to rural-proof all policy to do with fuel poverty, Mr McArthur says.
He goes on to highlight the Rural Poverty Task Force recommendation that using a minimum income standards across Scotland to measure fuel poverty is inappropriate given the higher cost of living in rural and remote areas.
This recommendation has been ignored in the route map, he states.
The Lib Dem MSP urges the Scottish government to look again at the task force's recommendations.
Energy efficiency is best tool in the box to end fuel poverty posits Green MSP
Green MSP Mark Ruskell begins by stating this is the start of scrutiny on the government plan and not the end of it.
Mr Ruskell says energy efficiency is the best tool in the box to end fuel poverty, create thousands of jobs, lower carbon emission levels and increase energy resilience.
The Green MSP adds that the incentives to homeowners need to be there.
He points out confusion in the public and welcomes the one stop shop approach in the route map but adds it needs to go further.
Here is that Home Energy Scotland helpline......
The Energy Saving Trust says: "Get in touch with us for free by calling our friendly advisors on 0808 808 2282 or request a call back
"Home Energy Scotlandadvisors are available on the phone Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 5pm."
No new incentives in route map for homeowners says Labour MSP
Significantly higher levels of funding would be needed to make energy efficiency a national infrastructure priority, says Ms McNeill.
Only £5.4m is new funding, she suggests.
Half of homeowners have an EPC rating of lower than C but the route map includes no new incentives or support for them, the Labour MSP argues.
She backs a one-stop shop for home energy advice recommended by Citizens Advice Scotland's Consumer Futures Unit.
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart points to the home energy Scotland advice helpline and urges members to direct constituents towards it.
Ms McNeill concludes by confirming her party backs the Scottish Conservatives' call for a more ambitious target than 2040.
"I call on the Scottish government to up their ambitions," she concludes.
Labour MSP welcomes route map but says it is a 'missed opportunity'
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill welcomes the publication of the Energy Efficient Scotland route map.
Ms McNeill agrees the most vulnerable must always be helped when policy is set out and the burden on poorer households must be alleviated.
She does say that the route map is a missed opportunity as there is not enough of a commitment to end fuel poverty.
The Labour MSP argues that the fuel poverty rate in rural Scotland is 10% higher than the rest of the country.
Plans are 'not ambitious enough' says Tory MSP
Energy efficiency measures could save the NHS £31-52m, Mr Burnett says.
While incentives to make buildings are available, reduction schemes were only taken up by six properties over three years, he says.
The Tory MSP calls for more funding to ensure energy efficiency is an infrastructure priority.
He also calls for sufficient government support to be offered to fuel suppliers which have a proportionately higher number of rural properties.
We find the SNP's programme "just not ambitious enough", Mr Burnett states.
We can do more than what is currently proposed, he concludes.
Background: Minister announces £3.5m towards energy efficiency for social landlords
Social housing landlords will be able to make their properties more energy efficient, with money from a £3.5 million decarbonisation fund.
Local authorities and housing associations will be able to use the fund on projects that improve energy efficiency and decarbonise heating, for example when installing solar panels or air source heat pumps.
Funding will be available to Local Authority and Housing Association landlords across 2018/19 and 2019/20. The majority will be front-loaded, requiring spend in the current financial year 2018/19.
The governments says this is part of more than £5 million of additional funding to support the Energy Efficient Scotland: Transition Programme.
Tory MSP supports principles of route map and Lib Dem amendment......
Tory MSP Alexander Burnett says everyone supports the principle of the Energy Efficient Scotland route map.
Mr Burnett adds that his party will support the Lib Dem amendment later which seeks to support energy efficiency in rural areas.
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur welcomes the support but points out the amendment was not selected.
Mr Burnett reiterates his support for the content of the amendment nonetheless.
New milestones for energy efficiency in rented properties
Mr Wheelhouse highlights £3.5m just announced by Housing Minister Kevin Stewart for a decarbonisation fund specifically aimed at registered social landlords.
The route map also includes the target to have all houses reach EPC C or better by 2040, the minister says.
There will also be earlier target milestones brought forward in regulations for rented property, he adds.
Mr Wheelhouse emphasises the importance of working with local authorities to deliver the government's priorities on decarbonising heat.
Green MSP Mark Ruskell expresses concern that renewable heat targets will be missed.
The minister recognises these concerns given setbacks but confirms the Scottish government is still aiming for 2020.
Mr Wheelhouse explains some uncertainty around heat is due to the UK government not making decisions yet on, for example, the UK gas grid.
The route map focuses on what the Scottish government can do now first and foremost, he states.
Background: Funding to tackle household fuel poverty
Government funding of more than £54m is to go towards tackling fuel poverty in Scotland, the first minister has said.
The money will be used to help meet a target to improve the energy efficiency of all homes by 2040.
The plan is set out in the Route Map to an Energy Efficient Scotland, launched by Nicola Sturgeon at the All Energy conference in Glasgow.
The funding will also support local authorities to expand existing energy efficiency and fuel poverty programmes.
Read more here.
Minister highlights £500m in funding to tackle fuel poverty
Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse says 42% of homes in Scotland have an EPC band C or better.
Mr Wheelhouse outlines government efforts to tackle fuel poverty.
The government now sets very high energy efficiency standards for new builds, he argues.
The minister reiterates his point about government funding to tackle fuel poverty to the tune of £500m by 2021.