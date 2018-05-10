Mundell insists still time for Brexit deal

BBC

That's all from Holyrood Live on Thursday 10 May 2018.

Holyrood's Finance and Constitution Committee has recommended that the parliament does not consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill unless a political solution can be found.

In its report published earlier today, the committee has called for reciprocal political commitments to ensure parity between the UK and Scottish governments.

The report also calls for the removal of Clause 11 and Schedule 3 of the Bill.

Speaking at Holyrood's Europe Committee shortly after publication, Scottish secretary David Mundell insisted efforts would still be made to attain consent.

BBC

The final vote on the consent memorandum for the EU Withdrawal Bill takes place on Tuesday.

The three Scottish Conservative members of the finance committee dissented from its recommendations on reciprocal commitments and Clause 11.

Read the full report here.