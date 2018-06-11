MSPs discuss suicide prevention

bbc/Getty Images/David Donaldson

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 12 June 2018.

The Health Committee will take evidence on the government’s draft suicide action plan from a range of stakeholders.

After topical questions, there are two ministerial statements: one on the National Council of Rural Advisors and the other on Scottish Greenhouse Gas Emissions 2016.

MSPs will then debate ‘Improving the lives of Scotland's Gypsy Travellers’.

Finally, Tory MSP Maurice Corry holds a debate on Orkambi, the drug for cystic fibrosis.